Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Reveal Steamy Yacht Photo In Instagram Debut

Cardi B is reminding women everywhere that a divorce and kids don’t stop any show. The mother of three made her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs’ Instagram official in a recent carousel of images and videos.

“Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six,” the caption under the post read.

In one of the images, the Bodak Yellow rapper is sitting pretty on a yacht, sharing an affectionate moment with the New England Patriots wide receiver. In a steamy video that was part of the carousel, Cardi was also having fun dancing with her new man on the yacht.

Stefon also made his new lady Instagram official, posting a picture of them courtside in a ‘May dump’ of images on Instagram.

“To the month of May, I appreciate you none the less… gotta stay focused 🤞🏾,” the 31-year-old athlete captioned the post.

The couple made their romance official courtside back in May when they attended the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Cardi and Stefon’s posts come shortly after news broke that her soon-to-be ex-husband, Offset, filed paperwork with the court requesting spousal support once their divorce is finalized. The former longtime couple have been working through the kinks of their divorce since July 2024, when the rapper filed for the second time during their almost seven-year marriage.

The DRIP rapper addressed Offset’s divorce filing and his claim that she was asking for “everything” in their ongoing divorce while on X Spaces on Friday, May 30

“The fact that I’m waking up right now to see that this f— n—- and his f— ass team — I know it’s not his team, I know it’s his bitch ass — gonna tell The Breakfast Club the only reason why this motherf—-er asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything and because I don’t be with my kids… Yo, you such a f—-ing p—- ass n—-,” Cardi said, per a recording of her X comments shared by Hollywood Unlocked.

Cardi also stated that she has updated her petition and is no longer seeking child support to expedite the divorce.

“I didn’t ask for no child support because I want to be done with this marriage,” Cardi said. “I feel like I’m tied up.”

Offset and Cardi share three children, including their daughter, Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and their youngest daughter, Blossom. The rapper only recently revealed the baby of the family’s name while ranting about the Migos rapper not seeing his kids.