Getty

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett has given birth to her first son with husband Chris Bassett. The couple’s gift came right on time for the holidays and gave him the peculiar name of Jett Maxwell Lee Bassett. Candiace, who gave birth on Oct. 3, told PEOPLE “He is just the cutest little thing,” during an interview.

“Chris and I couldn’t be happier. It’s so cliché to say, but he’s brought such joy to our lives in ways I never would have been able to describe before. It’s pure love,” she added.

“I just look at him and envision all the adventures we’re going to have,” she continued. “Throughout my pregnancy, when I would talk to him in my stomach, I would say, ‘I can’t wait to see who you’re going to be.’ And that’s been the joy in my heart that’s continued after his birth. It’s exciting to think about. I’m so ready for a lifetime of being on the sidelines, cheering him on.”

Candiace, 37, announced she’d be having her first child in April. The TV personality and singer shared the news with ET via a promotion video on social media.

What’s in a name? A lot, according to Candiace who said choosing her son’s name took some time because she wanted something meaningful to her.

“The meaning of his name was really important to me. I mean, there were a lot of names I liked that had meanings I did not like, so that just automatically tossed them out,” Candiace recalled. “But as soon as I read the meaning of his name, I was like, ‘This is it. This is his name.’ “

Jett already has siblings ready to love on him including Owen, 22, Mateo, 14, and Naia, 10. All three are Chris’ kids from two previous relationships. The doting couple have been married since 2013 and Candiace has been a step mom since.

Bassett was intentional about her journey to motherhood, acknowledging her apprehensions about the responsibilities that come with it. The TV star shared her concerns during her time on RHOP and also shared her lengthy IVF journey when she was ready to conceive. That said in April, Candiace shocked fans when she revealed she wouldn’t be returning to the BRAVO show because she wanted to focus on her family.

The singer is enchanted by motherhood and admits that she wishes she started the journey sooner and wants more little ones already.

“And that’s a shocking feeling to admit because I hesitated and was afraid and doubted myself for so long. All of those circumstances around becoming a mom, like being pregnant, raising a child, etc.? It really scared me. But it’s been everything and more. I love it,” she said during her interview with PEOPLE.

Bassett added that she wished she hadn’t waited so long. “But I also don’t regret that this is where I am now and that things worked out the way they did. And in a way, that’s comforting to recognize I don’t regret it, you know? Like, I’ve really welcomed every part of this journey with open arms, as it’s happened.”