Over The River And Through The Woods: The Second Annual Camp Nike Hits The Trail In New York

I am a city girl. There is no doubt about it. And a New York City girl, at that. My mantra is very much, “New York or nowhere.” Drop me in any borough (except Staten Island, respectfully) with a $10 MetroCard, and I’ll find my way home. But if you take me to the great outdoors, then things might get a little dicey.

To be clear, I appreciate nature and its glory (especially fresh air and an unobstructed sunset in the country), but the wilderness has never been my thing. Except when it comes to camp.

As a child, I absolutely loved camp. I was blessed to have attended a sleepaway camp, which was essentially some desolate plot of land where teenage counselors called the shots. We slept in cabins in the woods and told scary stories in front of a bonfire. I was a non-singing kid who joined the camp’s choir. I was on cloud nine. Sleepaway camp was my first experience apart from my parents for an “extended” period of time, so in a way, it matured me.

Fast-forward to the present: I’m invited to attend the second annual Camp Nike. My fond memories of camp, combined with a touch of nostalgia, made attending a no-brainer.

Camp Nike is a two-and-a-half-day experience (for adults) in Upstate New York. The itinerary is stacked with wellness activities: Hikes, trail runs (or walks), and community building, with a clear note that this trip is for runners, non-runners, and the like. Being amongst a group of hard-core runners can be intimidating, so the disclaimer was certainly a relief.

A bit about me: I am a three-time marathoner, but don’t let that fool you. I wouldn’t dare call myself a proper “runner.” From my vantage point, the title comes with far too many expectations. I try to remain active, getting in several weekly workouts, but they may or may not include runs. The marathons were goals that I trained towards—I wouldn’t necessarily go for a run just because. As Camp Nike has plenty of opportunities to be active (vis-a-vis running), my plan was to use the few days to get back into the rhythm of the sport.

Welcome to Camp Nike.

The group of “campers” met at Nike headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, made a quick outfit change, and were bused from the hustle and bustle of the city directly to a trail Upstate. It was then when we took on our first hike.

While I appreciate the outdoors, I can count the number of hikes I’ve taken (in life) on both hands. To be frank, I’ve pooh-poohed hikes. To me, they’re glorified walks with a view. But I would soon learn that this was the farthest thing from the truth. The introductory seven-mile hike was humbling, to say the least. I arrived on the trip wearing soft glam makeup and a week-old silk press. I thought that I would finish the hike with my look (somewhat) intact. Alas, I was delusional. I found myself literally panting and dripping in sweat as we climbed to the summit of the trail. Be clear: You will get in a workout at Camp Nike.

During our hours-long hike, the group quite literally traversed over and around streams, boulders, you name it. Hopping across the various rocks felt like a team-building activity. We affirmed each other, allowing different campers to take the lead at various hike points. We encouraged each other, checking in when a camper went silent or if someone slipped. And we learned about each other, asking questions as curious human beings would. I am delighted to report that the entire crew made it through the first hike (albeit breathless) without a scratch. Shout out to the Nike Zegama 2 sneakers—they have a phenomenal grip and got us through the rough and slippery terrain in one piece!

After the harrowing journey (a wee bit dramatic, yes, I know), we rested well in our luxurious cabins at Wildflower Farms Farms (let’s go camping, but make it glamorous. Okay?!). On day two, it was back to the trail. We started out with a light run, clocking in just under three miles. The group was at an easy, talking pace (whatever that meant to the individual), and there were occasional stops for photos along the way. The jaunt was just enough to get our blood circulating.

Healthy body, healthy mind. We later had a private yoga class taught by Nike Well Collective trainer Tochi Anueyiagu. Yoga isn’t all about stretching while burning incense–in fact, the practice is deceivingly difficult. In that class, I activated muscles I didn’t know I had, but I was also challenged to make a mind-body connection. Needless to say, I couldn’t execute all of the asanas (poses) perfectly, but I tried. I stumbled a bit and continued trying. The reward for our efforts was a few moments of peaceful meditation. We were silent and still, only tasked with listening to the breath. I can see how, with regularity, yoga can be a transformational practice.

The physicality of the trip strengthened me, while the easy conversations fed my soul. The connections were sincere and unencumbered. At dinner, we mused about our childhood camp memories and laughed together while making s’mores around an open fire (after all, would camp actually be camp without s’mores?). My childhood sleepaway camp will forever hold a special place in my heart, and decades later, Camp Nike will, too.