‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Cameron And Lauren Hamilton Celebrate Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

The hit reality TV series Love Is Blind had some success stories, including Lauren-Speed Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton. The couple is celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary after tying the knot in 2018—viewers didn’t see it until 2020. It also happens to be the TV personality and entrepreneur’s birthday.

“Happy birthday, my love!” Cameron, 32, wrote under an Instagram caption for a video highlighting some of their warmest moments as a couple.

“I’m grateful for you every day, rain or shine. You light up this world,” he continued. “The last four years together have been a gift. I threw away the receipt, so we’ve got to keep each other 😁 Happy anniversary, baby!”

Lauren returned the love with an anniversary post with a carousel of professional photos of the couple and wedding pics.

“4 years into forever with you, Mr. Hamilton ❤️ I’m so much better because of it! I love you to the moon and back! Forever my Clyde #MinusThePowPow Happy Anniversary Baby! 🎉🍾💍,” she wrote.

Cameron and Lauren are easily fan-favorites from season one of the show, and one reason could be because of how effortless their chemistry was. While they seemed like the perfect match on-screen, Lauren isn’t shy about acknowledging the work that goes into sustaining their marriage. In an Instagram post leading up to her anniversary, she has an honest and open moment with fans about what marriage requires.

“Marriage is hard. It requires willingness and work. An unselfish version of yourself that prioritizes partnership. It can be tough enough behind close doors… let alone a very public relationship that comes with public opinions. Although things aren’t always butterflies and sunshine ALL the time… there have been many-a-times when you were my light in the darkness!” Lauren wrote.

She added, “Love u Mr. Hamilton!”

Since the show, Cameron and Lauren have gone on to build their empire, which includes purchasing a lush Georgia home; building The Speed Brand, a creative firm that supports artists through digital marketing, art direction, community planning, and various forms of social media.; and launching their YouTube show Hanging with the Hamiltons. The couple also wrote and published a book together titled Leap of Faith in June 2021.