The Soul Of Service: Meet The Black Woman Butler Redefining Luxury Hospitality

CHICAGO—Every day at 5 p.m., a hush falls over the lobby of The St. Regis Chicago. That’s when Deidre Dukes wheels her champagne cart forward and the atmosphere shifts. Guests pause mid-conversation. Phones emerge to capture the moment.

Dukes commands attention in her navy suit, maroon vest and white gloves. At the center of it all is the hotel’s famous sabrage ceremony, part of the St. Regis evening rituals practiced at properties worldwide. This dramatic art of opening champagne with a saber dates back to the days of Napoleon Bonaparte and has been performed at St. Regis since its very first property opened in 1904.

But it’s not just the champagne that draws the crowd, marking the change from day to night. It’s Dukes herself. She’s one of a few women, and even fewer Black women, bringing her grace and authority to the art of butling—the act of providing thoughtful, anticipatory service that has, for centuries, been dominated by men.

“I treat the guest like they’re the most important person in the world,” Dukes says, her eyes bright with conviction.

At this hotel, luxury is found not only in skyline views or high thread counts but also in feeling seen and cared for. That philosophy makes The St. Regis Chicago’s butler service worth the splurge, particularly for travelers seeking milestone moments, much-needed restoration or a personal experience rather than a transactional one.

Dukes’s approach was not learned from a manual. Instead, it grew from her childhood in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, watching her parents open their home to loved ones.

“My family sparked the butler in me,” she explains. “It was their hospitality when hosting family and friends, and their attentiveness to serve everyone in the home with love.”

Those early lessons took root and later defined her view of true hospitality.

Over more than 15 years, Dukes has built her expertise in luxury hospitality. Becoming a St. Regis butler was not just a passing ambition—it became her goal.

“It was on the vision board. It was on the mirrors in my bathroom,” she recalls, her voice catching with emotion. “It was a relentless pursuit to be a St. Regis butler. It took travel, courage and overcoming fear that this was my time.”

She made herself a promise along the way: If you get me in the door, I am going to go far, and I’m going to go fast, and I’m going to render the best butler service ever; just get me there.

In May of 2023, that dream came true when The St. Regis Chicago opened.

“That is why I got a little choked up,” she says. “Because my dream became a reality.”

I feel that dedication to excellence as soon as I arrive on East Wacker Drive, where the Chicago River meets Lake Michigan. Dukes greets me with a warm hug and escorts me through the lobby to my suite, instantly putting me at ease.

Inside, I find a handwritten note in elegant cursive, signature chocolates and champagne. The penmanship alone—careful and deliberate—signals the intentionality behind every detail. From my window, the river and city views unfold like a living postcard, with the Magnificent Mile and Navy Pier within easy reach.

Dukes doesn’t just provide standard butler service; she personalizes every interaction to share her knowledge and love of Chi-Town, making each guest’s stay unique and meaningful.

She asks about my preferences, then recommends her favorite pizza place, the best days to visit the museum, restaurants that match my cravings, and live music.

For Dukes, butling is more than a job; it is a noble profession she embraced by choice. Whether she’s working the early morning shift beginning at 6:30 a.m. or preparing for the evening Sabrage ceremony, her philosophy remains consistent.

“A great butler is someone who is anticipatory,” she explains. “It’s about reading the room, understanding what guests need before they ask, and creating moments that feel effortless but are actually the result of careful attention.”

That care extends beyond logistics.

“It’s not just only about assistance, but it’s a level of ‘I’m thinking of you, I’m caring for you, and I want you to be your best, if it’s fun or if it’s business,’” Dukes says. “It’s an extension of love and tenderness so that guests can be refreshed.”

This approach is what Dukes describes as bringing “a woman’s touch” to butler service.

“It’s a tradition for more male roles, and they do an exceptional job,” she notes. “And females were welcomed later on.”

Still, she believes her presence shifts expectations.

“I have that soft touch and can be more relatable in an area for guests… They may not be expecting a woman butler, but I think I bring a little strength to the role.”

The St. Regis Chicago balances legacy and modernity. Generous suites, a central location, and thoughtful amenities make luxury accessible. Butler service, standard with suites, reflects this ethos throughout the hotel.

When I ask Dukes why St. Regis stood out to her specifically, her answer is immediate.

“It was the rich history of the Astors that I found so wonderful that someone had a vision and foresight to have a butler at a property,” she says. While other luxury hotels may offer similar services, St. Regis has become synonymous with the practice—rooted in tradition and upheld through consistency.

That this particular property is in her hometown only deepens her connection.

“When I receive guests, I am so excited that they have chosen our property to stay,” she says. “St. Regis Chicago opened their heart to me, and they opened their doors for me, and they encouraged me to flourish in my talent and in my skill.”

That enthusiasm feels genuine. It’s the joy of someone living her dream while helping others experience theirs.

When Dukes asks if I’d like to be the guest of honor at the Sabrage ceremony, I’m thrilled—and nervous. Opening a bottle of champagne with a sword feels far outside my comfort zone.

“Don’t worry,” she says. “I’ll guide you through it.”

She explains the blade’s angle and the confident stroke. Her instruction is patient and precise. When the cork flies, champagne flows, and the lobby erupts in applause, she hands me the cork as a keepsake.

How do I ever open a bottle of champagne the same old way again?

As one of the butlers at the property, Dukes emphasizes the camaraderie that ensures seamless service across shifts.

“We love to be strengthened from one another and learn from one another,” she says. “Each butler has their own uniqueness in how they serve guests, but we share our passion.”

The profession itself, she explains, requires far more than technical skill. “The intentionality takes training. It takes etiquette. It takes a love to want to serve and to serve people,” Dukes says. “It also takes a deliberate decision and a mindset to be a butler, knowing that you are going to make an impact in their lives.”

That impact, she believes, endures. Guests are always going to remember when they came to St. Regis, Chicago; I’m going to remember Dukes because she took such good care of me.

As our conversation winds down, her eyes glisten. “I love my job,” she says simply.

It shows. At The St. Regis Chicago, Deidre Dukes isn’t just maintaining a legacy—she’s expanding it, proving that luxury hospitality evolves not through excess, but through care, and that traditions endure when they make room for women bold enough to redefine them.