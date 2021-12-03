Warm Up Your Holiday Shopping List With A Gift From Brooklyn Tea

Still shopping for that gift that will keep your loved ones warm all winter long? Invite your list to sip their way into the new year courtesy of the good folks at Brooklyn Tea. Black-owned and based right out of BedStuy, this tea haven aims to “create an authentic and accessible escape” for their customers through their love of tea.



In addition to deliciously flavored teas, the brand also offers teaware, tea accessories, apparel and gift cards. So, in other words, there’s a little something for everyone on your list at Brooklyn Tea.



Scroll below to shop a few of their current products.