Warm Up Your Holiday Shopping List With A Gift From Brooklyn Tea

Still shopping for that gift that will keep your loved ones warm all winter long? Invite your list to sip their way into the new year courtesy of the good folks at Brooklyn Tea. Black-owned and based right out of BedStuy, this tea haven aims to “create an authentic and accessible escape” for their customers through their love of tea.
In addition to deliciously flavored teas, the brand also offers teaware, tea accessories, apparel and gift cards. So, in other words, there’s a little something for everyone on your list at Brooklyn Tea.
Scroll below to shop a few of their current products.
01
Deluxe Gift Box
02
“Hourglass” Perfect Sand Tea Timer
03
Cold Killer Tea, 4oz Tin
04
Pour Over Tea Pot For Cup Or Mug
05
Brooklyn Tea Cuffed Beanie
06
Better Body Oolong Tea, 4oz Tin
07
Traditional Japanese Matcha Set
08
Tea Doodle Tote Bag
09
Chamomile Mint Tea, 4oz Tin
10
25 oz. Glass Tea Pot Infuser with Stainless Steel Basket