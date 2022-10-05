Home · Lifestyle

Bridal Bliss: En Vogue's Rhona Bennett Married Her Best Friend And Cindy And Terry Were Her Bridesmaids

After meeting and becoming friends as freshmen in high school, Rhona and Shantiel took things to the next level in 2021. A year later, they became husband and wife in a gorgeous celebration.
Cherise Richards Photography
Singer Rhona Bennett of En Vogue (permanently since 2012), has known her new husband, Shantiel Simon, for over 30 years, but the two didn’t start dating until 2021.

“I think I got lucky in marrying my friend, so it’s an adventure,” she tells ESSENCE. “It’s like, we get to explore this aspect of ourselves, something we never even thought would happen between us.”

Rhona and Shantiel met as freshmen in their high school music class. She made an indelible mark on him at a young age after providing him with some much needed encouragement during class one time. After that, the two became longtime friends. It wasn’t until five years ago that they became something more. It didn’t happen as smoothly as it does in the movies, though.

“To be honest with you, I was running,” she admits. “Like, ‘no, don’t mess up our friendship!’ I wasn’t attracted to him in that way. I was like, we’re just friends.”

But a spiritual journey they found themselves on together, navigating being integration coaches, brought them closer than ever before.

“He decided to shoot his shot, if you will, and I was running. But I didn’t run too far because next thing you know, I’m like, ‘Dude, I think I’m in love. What’s going on?!'”

The two started dating officially in April of 2021, and by September, Santiel asked for her hand in marriage.

“He popped the question really fast. He knew exactly what he wanted,” she says.

They married on September 9 (9/9) in a private ceremony, then they had their celebration in front of loved ones on September 16 at the grand Chateu Elan Winery and Resort. It was quite the event, with her En Vogue group mates, Cindy and Terry, accompanying Rhona as bridesmaids.

“We’ve known each other now for almost two decades and so they’re very close to me,” she says.

Now that the big day is behind Mr. and Mrs. Simon, Rhona is ready for the adventure ahead, including going further on a spiritual and romantic journey with Shantiel.

“We have so many collective goals together so we’re looking forward to seeing how and when those are going to manifest.”

She’s also grateful, in retrospect, that she didn’t miss out on a very good thing by limiting herself, seeing Shantiel as “just” a friend.

“He was right under my nose all this time,” Rhona says. “He and I had both been dating other people and living life in very separate ways, all the while not realizing we were doing the healing we needed to do to be able to see each other differently.”

Check out photos from the couple’s extravagant Atlanta wedding and reception below!

Vendors

Photographer – Cherise Richards Photography 

Videographer – Eric Blanks Media 

MUA – D’andre Michael

Hair – Beth Defines Beauty

Planner – Dawn Tibbles of Georgia TLC Events, LLC

Venue – Chateau Elan Winery and Resort

Bride and Groom’s Attire – Custom design by Wendi Williams-Stern of Studio Unbiased

Florist/Decor – Jessica Holden of Design House Flowers and Design House Weddings   

DJ – John Murray of Jammin’ DJs of Georgia

Cake: Frosted Pumpkin Wedding Cakes

Wedding Cake – Cherie Renee of Iced Out Cakes

Dance Floor Rental – Lethal Rhythms

01
The Proposal
Shantiel asked for Rhona’s hand in marriage in front of close friends after performing some moving spoken word poetry dedicated to her at a Mastro’s Steakhouse in Houston.
02
The Venue
The couple wed in Atlanta, picking the first venue they saw that took their breath away — the Chateau Elan Winery and Resort. Pictured here is the outside view of the location, where the couple exchanged vows.
03
Meet Me at the Altar
The couple are joyously photographed during their ceremony.
04
Mr. and Mrs. Simon
Rhona and Shantiel are presented as the Simons following their emotional ceremony.
05
The Best Bridesmaids
Rhona was grateful to have her girls, Cindy and Terry of En Vogue, by her side. “It was really great that they both came out and supported in the way that they did.”
06
The Wedding Party
The bride and groom and their tribe struck a pose during portraits after the ceremony.
07
The Dress
The gown Rhona wore was done by Wendy Williams-Stern and inspired by a true diva. “I love stuff from Diana Ross’s ‘Mahogany.’” They made something inspired by that with embellished sleeves. “It ended up becoming this really clean, stately, regal dress. It kind of morphed into its own thing.”
08
The Details
Check out the accessories and extra details that made up Rhona’s regal bridal look.
09
A Stunning Shot
We love the drama in this nighttime shot of the couple!
10
Decor
Florals as well as soft shades splashed around the venue as a whole through decor was done by Jessica Holden of Design House Weddings.
11
First Dance
Rhona and Shantiel embrace as they enjoy their first dance as husband and wife.
12
Favorite Moments
Favorite moments include an “epic” toast from Rhona’s sister, a rousing message from officiant Karriem Muhammad, as well as a performance from Gary “Lil G” Jenkins, lead singer of R&B group Silk, pictured here.
13
From Friend to Forever
While it was “a shocker” for Rhona to fall in love with her old friend Shantiel, the two ended up being a perfect fit.
14
A Grateful Heart
Rhona is thankful to see all the things she’s wanted and worked for come into fruition lately, including her recent nuptials and the release of her book ‘Saving Your Soul.’ “A favorite quote of mine is, ‘Gratitude turns what we have into enough,'” she says. “I’m grateful for everything that’s here and everything that’s coming. I’m absolutely abundant.”
