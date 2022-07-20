LaJoy Photography

One of our favorite successful Married at First Sight couples has some huge news to share. Briana Morris and Vincent Morales of Season 12 of the Lifetime hit series are expecting their first child, and they’re sharing the news with ESSENCE exclusively.

“We married as strangers and now, together we are growing our family!” the couple share in a joint statement. “Can’t wait to meet our precious baby and shower him or her with love. Our greatest adventure awaits us and we couldn’t be more excited!”

The pair were photographed by LaJoy Photography showing love to Briana’s growing bump. LaJoy has captured the couple from the very beginning, when they met at the altar.

The two were the lone couple to make it out of Season 12 of MAFS, and despite the disastrous pairings that surrounded them in Atlanta, they told us exclusively last year that they would encourage others to seek love in the way they found it — by marrying at first sight. Because why not?

“Why wait when you can take a leap of faith and see what happens?” Briana said at the time. “It could come out a beautiful love story. You never know until you actually try it.”

“I think the fact that we got married right away, it pushed you to work harder and actually make it work,” Vincent added. “When you’re committed to each other on that sort of level, it just makes it way more intense, so it makes you want to work hard. So, why not?”

Congratulations to the couple, who will celebrate their second wedding anniversary this fall. They join a special group of MAFS alumni married with children, including recent new parents and favorites like Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall, and Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie. You can see who might be the next success story by tuning into the newest season of Married at First Sight, Season 16, on Lifetime at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.