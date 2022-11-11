Brian McKnight And His Wife Are Expecting! ‘We Are Ecstatic’

Photo: Getty

A baby is on board for the McKnight family. Brian and his wife Leilani McKnight announced yesterday that they are expecting and this is a special bundle of joy as it’s their rainbow baby–a term used to describe children who come after one lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, and or other complications.

The 53-year-old shared the news with his Instagram followers via a series of images and a caption that said,

“We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT is coming soon!!!!!!!

To my beautiful wife you are my everything my hero my reason for living I’m so in love with you baby ♥️♥️♥️”

The couple lost their infant son Kekoa Matteo and the Back At One singer shared their experience in a heartfelt Instagram post on Mother’s Day. He also revealed that their son’s due date was Mother’s Day, making the memory of their rainbow baby even more poignant during the celebrations.

In a follow-up post, McKnight honored his wife for her strength as a mother and for allowing him to experience a child made and planned from love.

The caption sparked conversation regarding McKnight’s relationship with his other kids Briana, Brian Jr., and Niko. He had Brian Jr and Niko with songwriter and his high school sweetheart Julie McKnight, but the couple divorced in 2003. He also has two other children, Briana and Clyde McKnight. The award-winning singer was accused of abandonment by his kids in 2019, but he refuted those claims saying he and his kids were estranged.

In the singer’s bio, he only claims children Leilani brought from a previous relationship named Jack and Julia.

“It’s crazy to me that people will just believe anything. It was important to let you guys know and set the record straight […] These kids are 30 and 27, not 12. It’s time for grown men to be grown men and I’m sorry that tough love happens to be this way, and I do wish them the best. As far as my daughter is concerned, she was a part of this family too with Jack, Julia, Leilani, and myself,” he shared.