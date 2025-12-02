Bria Murphy’s First Baby Shower Brings Together Parents Eddie And Nicole

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 25: (L-R) Actors Paige Butcher, Eddie Murphy, Bria L. Murphy, TV personality Nicole Mitchell Murphy and Shayne Audra Murphy attend the premiere of Cinedigm’s ‘Amateur Night’ at ArcLight Cinemas on July 25, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) *** Local caption *** Paige Butcher, Eddie Murphy, Bria L. Murphy, Nicole Mitchell Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Bria Murphy, daughter of Eddie Murphy and Nicole Murphy, is extending the family tree. The 36-year-old is expecting her first child with her husband, Michael Xavier, and they recently had a baby shower to celebrate the new addition to the family. The whole gang was present!

Nicole shared special moments from the baby shower in an Instagram video, accompanied by a caption expressing her excitement about her next grandchild, who is a boy. The couple have already chosen the name John for their firstborn.

“Celebrating Bria and the beautiful blessing she’s bringing into the world. Baby John, we cannot wait to meet you,” mom Nicole posted.

The baby shower festivities took place at the comedian’s mansion in Beverly Hills. Guests were seated outside under a large canopy with blue decor to match baby John’s gender. As with most showers, the day was filled with food, merriment, and laughter. Nicole and Eddie, who were married between 1993 and 2005, also took a photo with the mother-to-be during the joyous occasion.

Bria revealed her growing bump during the premiere of her father’s new Netflix documentary, Being Eddie. The comedian is already a grandfather of two, so baby John will make him a grandfather of three.

The actor currently has 10 children, and Bria is one of the five he shares with Nicole. The other four include Shayne, Zola, Bella, and Myles. Additionally, Murphy has a son named Eric with Paulette McNeely; a son named Christian with Tamara Hood; and Angel with Spice Girl Melanie Brown. The actor is currently married to Paige Butcher and they have two children named Izzy and Max.

The Nutty Professor actor, 64, never anticipated being a dad of such a large brood, but said it’s just the way things panned out.

“It just happened,” he said in the recent documentary. “I never knew I would have 10 kids, but now it’s the best thing ever. If you can afford that many kids, you should have as many kids as you can afford. That is fun.”

He added, “My children are all decent people. I don’t have one rotten one, and I would like to think that they got some of that from me.”

Bria and Michael got married in 2022 in a ceremony with 250 guests that took place in Beverly Hills. Now they’re revving up to enter parenthood and seem to have the loving village they need to navigate this new chapter.