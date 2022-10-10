Jen Hayes Lee Is A ‘Previvor’ Of Breast Cancer After Choosing To Undergo A Preventive Double Mastectomy

Courtesy of Jen Hayes Lee

As women approach their 40th birthday, considered to be an important one, there’s a lot to think about. For Jen Hayes Lee, she had even more to consider, as she spent the last year of her 30s trying to keep a breast cancer diagnosis at bay. She was successful.

Lee, who was featured in our 2021 September/October issue, lost her mother to breast cancer in her mid-50s. Her father passed away of prostate cancer in 2018. So when Hayes Lee decided to have genetic testing done at the beginning of 2021 and was positive for a mutation of the breast cancer 2 gene, she chose to remove her breasts.

When ESSENCE first spoke to Lee about the decision, she was preparing for a number of surgeries to come. We caught up with Lee a year later to see how she’s feeling, physically and emotionally, after completing the extensive process and healing from breast reconstruction. Here’s what she had to say about her journey and what’s next.

ESSENCE: Are you all finished with the process and if so, how are you feeling?

Jen Hayes Lee: I’m finished with all of the major procedures, so it’s incredible to have gotten over that hump. Anything else from here would be optional revisions that get you to the point where you’re happy and pleased with the cosmetic result. So one of the coolest things if you have to look at the silver linings, is that medically, you’re covered to continue to do revisions to make sure that you’re happy with the aesthetic result, and listen, after all the things that women go through with this process, especially those that have a cancer diagnosis, it’s nice that you can still make sure that you’re pleased and satisfied at the end.

How long were the healing stages, and the wait between these different surgeries? I read in the story that it was breast reduction and lift, and the double mastectomy, the reconstruction, and then the transfer.

They recommended you wait at least six months before you get your double mastectomy, which I had in February of ’22, and then from there, it depends. My healthcare team felt like three months was enough healing time in between the double mastectomy to my breast reconstruction, and I actually pivoted a little bit since I did the interview. The pivot that I made is that my initial plan was to go and get implants as part of my breast reconstruction, but I decided to go with a natural breast reconstruction. That is DIEP reconstruction, where it’s totally natural, and what they do is they use your own tissue to create new breasts.

Tissue from where exactly?

It’s a much more intense microvascular surgery than getting implants, but you get more natural sort of feeling and looking breasts. I used tissue from my belly, so after having three kids, it was really nice to be able to aesthetically kind of tighten up my tummy, but I actually have a flatter tummy now, and it’s really built to last. There’s no wrong decision, and every woman has to make the right decision for her, but after surveying all my options, talking to my doctor, we really felt like that was the right way to go, and once you do it this way, you don’t have to worry about complications down the line with implants.

I know you initially wanted to go back to a 36DD. How much tissue was necessary for that?

Well, so that’s the thing, too, in terms of managing your own expectations. I wanted to go back to my original size, but the interesting thing is that throughout the process, I didn’t know that I was going to the DIEP side. I didn’t necessarily know for sure that this was an option for me because my doctor wasn’t sure if I had enough belly fat to do it, but again, we had to take it sort of month by month, appointment by appointment, until he felt like he had enough information, and that I sort healed through to the stages to be able to make a really informed decision.

So when he ultimately did green light it, my plastic surgeon did not tell me to gain weight, but he said, “You probably don’t want to lose any weight.” So I’ll tell you, in sort a funny way, that gave me license to have dessert for the next couple months, and I did enjoy that part of the process. That allowed me to have enough tissue for them to pull from, and I’d say I’m probably like a C.

And so how are you feeling overall outside of just the physical? What are the feelings that kind of come with this end-stage process?

First and foremost, I am beyond the moon grateful. It’s been a long road. It’s been a long journey, but for the most part, I was the one that got to sort of navigate sort of the what, the when, and the how, of course, in collaboration with my healthcare team. When they did my double mastectomy in February, my oncologist called me after the procedure because they sent the tissue, all 98%, 99% of your breast tissue that they remove, to be tested. So she called me back, and said there was no cancer detected, which meant that basically they weren’t going to have to look throughout my body to see if anything had spread. She said, “However, we did see atypical cells in the tissue from your right breast, and if we had seen that, and you had not gotten a double mastectomy, we would’ve put you on cancer prevention medication immediately,” and what atypical cells means, it means that those are precancerous cells. So when she gave me that news, I mean, I felt like she literally saved my life. So that was a really big moment for me. So I just was grateful that I didn’t wait, and I acted with haste, and I have to believe that has made a difference in how all of this could have ended up.

And do you think you would take any further preventative measures? With the positive genetic test for the BRCA 2 gene, I know some people get hysterectomies and things like that. So how do you feel about that kind of process, or do you want to just take it, again, day by day, or year by year?

It’s a great question, because, yes, absolutely. Women that have the BRCA2 genetic mutation, like myself, do have a slightly higher incidence of ovarian cancer. That said, mentally, I’m not ready to go into another preventative measure to remove my ovaries, and have early onset menopause, but part of my desire to kind of wait a little bit there is I do have one small thing going in my favor. When I had my last son, which I had him via C-section, my OB-GYN actually removed my fallopian tubes. So she knew about the breast cancer history in my family, so when I asked her to tie my tubes, she said, “Jen, I don’t tie tubes, I remove tubes,” and so, coincidentally, and serendipitously, that’s actually part of what increases the ovarian cancer risk, so I actually have that going in my favor.

Do you feel like you have a new lease on life in a sense, because you got in front of something that could have been devastating because of your family history?

I am a breast cancer previvor; that’s what they call it. I am a previvor, and part of what made this process emotional, but also gave me such confidence and assurance, was that I get to live out what my mom didn’t get to live out, and the duality of that, it makes me sad and mourn for her that she didn’t have this same option or didn’t pursue this same course. But it also makes me know that she was the one that was pushing me along in this process, because she knows. She’s like, “I would want my daughter to…” Like all parents, you want your kids to have what you didn’t have. So I absolutely feel like I have a new lease on life, and I know that this is not going to be the thing that takes me out or takes me away from my family, and just knowing that is like, “Wow.”

So what’s next for you after completing this part of your journey?

I have an even greater perspective now that I’ve taken the leap to prioritize my health and made it through the double mastectomy and breast reconstruction. Was it easy? Certainly not. But would I do it again? 100% yes. And the outpouring of love and support that I got from my family, friends, co-workers and the outstanding team at Memorial Sloan Kettering led by Dr. Joseph Dayan, made a tough time a lot easier. I hold such gratitude for being able to rewrite my story and not only become a breast cancer survivor, but a pre-vivor.

It’s impossible to feel like this is the end of my journey. It’s imperative to pay it forward and help other Black women understand their breast cancer risk and shine a light on the importance of genetic testing, especially since it played such a critical role in my process. I’ve been educated about the alarming breast cancer statistics facing young Black women in the U.S. Overall, Black women with breast cancer have a 71% higher relative risk of death compared to white women. For young Black women, those of us under 50 years old are dying at two times the rate of white women and those of us under 35 are dying at three times the rate of white women. Those are scary numbers.

To that end, I’ve launched The Golden Hoop Project in partnership with my alma mater, Emory University. Together, we’re creating a pipeline for young Black women under 50 to receive access to free genetic testing and counseling through the funds raised. My initial goal of $10K will provide access to 50 young Black women and I hope that we’ll raise much more.

My incredible late mother, Dr. Irma J. Bland, was a fierce, golden hoop-rocking Black woman and so am I. Our golden hoops bond us, but they’ve also taken on a new meaning for me. I truly believe golden hoops are presented in life when you arrive at the crossroads of adversity and opportunity. I’ve certainly had my share, but sometimes you just have to jump through that hoop and turn a negative into a positive.

My “girls” may be a little smaller, but my odds of survival are exponentially greater. This is just the beginning and I’m officially a breast cancer awareness advocate for life — especially when it comes to our community. I feel immensely grateful to be on this side of it and it’s a privilege to do my part.

Learn more about the Golden Hoop Project here.