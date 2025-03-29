Brandy Celebrates Her Daughter Sy’rai For Graduating Top Of Her Class

Brandy’s only child, Sy’rai Smith, has moved her tassel to the left and can officially call herself a graduate. The 22-year-old graduated top of her class.

The vocal bible couldn’t be prouder of her daughter and expressed that pride in a recent Instagram post. The caption began with Brandy praising the recent graduate, who got a Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Business.

“@syraismith I’m so proud of you my girl!! Your journey has been amazing to watch,” brandy’s caption read. “Your dedication and perseverance are forever inspiring. You did it!! I love you so much and all I ask is for you to keep shining and dreaming as big as you can. Love Mama”

Sy’rai appreciated the love and wrote a thoughtful reply in the comment section under the post.

“I love you mama so much thank you for blessing me everyday and getting me through this school year. ❤️❤️❤️” she wrote.

Ray J, Brandy’s younger brother and Sy’rai’s uncle also contributed to the love fest under Brandy’s post.

“My NIECE!!! LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!,” he wrote.

The 22-year-old celebrated her recent achievements on her personal page, posting her graduation picture of her wearing a pink cap and holding the matching gown over her shoulder. Brandy continued the celebration under Sy’rai’s post commenting,

“I’m soooooooooo proud of you and the woman you continue to become! You’re the brightest light I’ve ever seen and I’m looking forward to the next chapter of your life. Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #SyraiClassOf2025 #YouDidIt” the Almost Doesn’t Count singer wrote in a comment under Sy’rai’s post.

The budding artist also bagged her associate’s degree from The Los Angeles Film School in 2023, so has been on this higher education journey for some time. We’re not sure what Sy’rai has planned post graduation, but her past pursuits suggests she may be forging a path in the entertainment industry. Sy’Rai released her debut solo single, “On My Own,” in May 2023. More recently, she covered her mother’s iconic “The Boy Is Mine” with Erica Campbell’s daughter, Krista Campbell, in November 2024.

Brandy had Sy’rai with music producer Robert Smith, also known as Big Bert, in 2002. They must be so proud of the beautiful and accomplished daughter they’ve raised. Congratulations Sy’rai!