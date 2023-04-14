Brandi Boyd Looking For ‘Strength To Bury My Son’ After His Premature Death

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Brandi Boyd of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood lost her youngest son last month and is, understandably, dreading the thought of laying him to rest.

“I love him so much. I wish he was still here,” she said, sobbing in a recent video shared to her Instagram. “I’m going through it. I’m trying to get the strength to bury my son.”

The former TV personality and her husband Max Lux revealed that their son passed away in March. The news came as a shock to their followers and was shared via a caption under a sweet video of her son. Also known as baby Lux, he was the third addition to their family.

“Pray for Brandi and my Family….we lost our baby yesterday and are facing the hardest trial I never knew existed,” said Lux. “Please be mindful of your comments to my brandi tbh I wouldn’t of even posted about this but rather you get information from me then anyone else….Lil Lux passed we and the emergency response did our best to recessitate him to no prevail and this is a tragedy.There is no foul play and everyone is hurt especially myself …I mean dam my last post my close friend passed and now this…..if u was ever gonna go to bat for us now is the time fam……sincerely the now broken hearted.”

Baby Lux was born in November 2022 prematurely. When Boyd’s water broke, she asked followers to speak positivity over her unborn son at the time.

Unfortunately, once her little one was born, he faced several health complications, which led to him needing surgery.

“Although he is having trouble breathing and other challenges, he is a fighter and gonna win these battles,” Boyd said in a lengthy caption at the time.

This loss isn’t the couple’s first but it is the first of this magnitude. In 2018, she told fans she experienced a miscarriage and expressed how hurtful the experience was. The couple initially kept the pregnancy private but decided to share after the loss.

In a post a day prior to her most recent tearful video, Boyd posted a picture of her now deceased son sleeping with the caption “God please Help P A I N is all I feel.”