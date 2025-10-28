Bow Wow’s Daughter, Shai, Stuns At Her First Homecoming

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s a proud moment for internet aunties and uncles around the world. Shai Moss, the daughter of rapper and actor Bow Wow and dancer, entrepreneur, and influencer Joie Chavis, attended her first homecoming, and she looked nothing short of ravishing. The little girl that we’ve watched grow up looked stunning in a simple, classy, chic dress.

Moss’s mom, Joie Chavis, shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the teenager getting ready for the big dance, including engaging in small talk with her daughter while she did her makeup.

“My Shai Shai. Time is flying 🥹,” the caption read.

The post-glam result was stunning, and we were lucky enough to get some content on social media. The 9th grader wore a metallic champagne mini-dress finished with a pleated train. As for her hair, the 14-year-old rocked a middle part and loose curls, showcasing her bronze highlights, perfectly complementing the dress.

The high schooler has her own Instagram page, where she posted some reels of the evening and her look.

“homecoming 25’⭐️💝” she captioned a reel of her transformation. Her parents showed love on the post with Joie posting heart eyes and Bow Wow commenting, “awww daddys baby girl growing up”

In a subsequent post, Moss shared still images of her posing alongside some friends.

In addition to looking exactly like both of her parents, she inherited their talents. The teenager made her acting debut on Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle back in 2021. More recently, she appeared in the 2024 holiday film A Screenshot to Santa. She’s also no stranger to the red carpet. In 2021, she attended the children’s clothing brand Janie and Jack and Harlem’s Fashion Row’s event to celebrate the launch of a new collection.

You’ve likely also seen Moss dancing up a storm and not missing a beat in viral TikTok videos alongside her mom and Jermaine Dupri’s daughter Jalynn. Her famous parents are doing a great job raising this princess into a queen, and we’re excited to see where her beauty and talents take her.