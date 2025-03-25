Op-Ed: You Shouldn’t Have To Be Skinny To Have A Voice In Health And Wellness

Getty Images

Ever since I can remember, I’ve been bigger than most of my friends and family. I was always very aware of my size and constantly drawn to the latest diet trends, hoping for a quick way to shrink my body. When I got to high school, I discovered the field of dietetics and became fascinated. I saw it as the perfect opportunity—not only to help myself lose weight but to guide others on their journeys. With that goal in mind, I chose dietetics as my college major, but when I first entered the field, I quickly realized something unsettling—I didn’t see many people who looked like me.

The field of dietetics was and still is primarily composed of thin, white women. Less than three percent of registered dietitians are Black, and an even smaller percentage are curvy or plus-size Black women like me.

Early in my career, I searched for voices that supported inclusive health messaging—voices that rejected weight stigma, promoted body respect, and acknowledged the deep-rooted inequities in health and wellness—but those voices were few and far between. In a world that prioritizes thinness over health, I knew that I had to become one of them.

Harmful Expectations

These harmful stereotypes and expectations aren’t just an issue in the field of dietetics—they exist in most health and wellness spaces. From fitness instructors to physicians, personal trainers to nutrition professionals, there’s an unspoken expectation that credibility is tied to body size. The message is clear: to be taken seriously in the areas of health and wellness, you must be thin. You must show up a certain way based on the stereotype that healthy equals skinny or fit.

This belief is not only false but also deeply harmful. It creates a toxic cycle of exclusion that does the following:

Discredits highly skilled, passionate professionals simply because they don’t fit the stereotypical image of “health.”

Alienates people in larger bodies who seek guidance but don’t feel represented or respected.

Perpetuates the harmful narrative that “thin = healthy” and “fat = unhealthy,” ignoring the complex reality of overall health and well-being.

I’ve had people question my expertise—not because of my credentials, education, or years of experience—because I don’t fit the “ideal” image of a dietitian. I’ve been told that my body somehow contradicts my knowledge. But here’s the truth—my body does not disqualify me. My lived experience makes me a better advocate, a better dietitian, and a more compassionate professional. The same is true for many other health and wellness professionals who may not fit society’s narrow mold yet bring invaluable perspectives and empathy to their work.

The Impact on the People We Serve

These stereotypical, weight-focused expectations don’t just harm professionals, though. It harms the very people we aim to help. Imagine going to a doctor or dietitian, seeking support for your health, only to be met with weight stigma. Imagine being dismissed, shamed, or given generic “just lose weight” advice instead of real, evidence-based guidance. This happens every day. It’s why so many people in larger bodies avoid seeking healthcare altogether—not because they don’t care about their health, but because they’ve been made to feel unworthy of compassionate care. We cannot promote health while upholding a system that shames and excludes people based on body size.

Courtesy of Andrea Mathis, MA, RDN, LD

Respect Isn’t a Privilege—It’s a Right

And before someone tries to equate the two (fighting against weight stigma and advocating for inclusivity and body acceptance is not about promoting unhealthy behaviors), it’s about advocating for respect, dignity, and compassionate care for all bodies, regardless of size, ability, or appearance. The assumption that body positivity or weight inclusivity encourages an “unhealthy lifestyle” is rooted in bias, not science.

The goal is not to discourage health-promoting behaviors but to ensure that those behaviors are accessible, sustainable, and free from shame or coercion. Fighting for body acceptance and against harmful stereotypes means dismantling the harmful belief that only thin, able-bodied people are deserving of kindness, credibility, or quality care. Every person, regardless of size, deserves to be seen, heard, and treated with dignity—because respect should never be conditional.

Shifting the Narrative

Changing the conversation around body size, health, and credibility isn’t just my mission—it’s a collective effort that requires all of us to challenge harmful norms and advocate for inclusivity. I’ve made it my goal to push back against outdated beauty and health standards in the field of dietetics. However, real change happens when society, as a whole, does so, too.

Media, healthcare professionals, educators, and even everyday conversations all play a role. We can shift the narrative by uplifting diverse voices in health and wellness, challenging weight stigma when we see it, and ensuring that health messaging is accessible and inclusive for all bodies. When we redefine what it means to be healthy and push for a world where everybody is treated with dignity, we move toward a more just, compassionate, and truly health-focused society.