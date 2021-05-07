Work It! The Best Body Moments Of The Week

Your favorites showed out this week. From Halle Berry turning heads at 54 in a leopard-print leotard, to Tracee Ellis Ross showing off her abs and curves while vacationing carefree, the body confident moments were many.
Check out our favorite fierce body positive moments as famous ladies of all shapes and sizes lived their best lives. We love to see it!
01
Eniko Hart
The mom of a 7-month-old showed off the work she’s done to have an all-natural, svelte frame after baby.
02
Toya Johnson
The TV personality cooled off and reminded everyone that she’s a certified brick house. Yaaaas, Toya!
03
Tabria Majors
The model managed to make a simple crop top and matching skirt look phenomenal while posing for the camera.
04
Halle Berry
The ageless Oscar winner proved she can wear anything and wear it oh so well, including this leopard leotard with matching knee-high boots.
05
Lizzo
Our fave jetted off to paradise for a belated birthday trip (with a lucky mystery man).
06
Gabrielle Union
The fit beauty went for a dip in the pool and took her fans along with her.
07
Jordyn Woods
For date night with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, influencer Jordyn Woods showed off her curves and looked pretty in pink.
08
Taraji P. Henson
Posing in a few things she found in her closet (a few very fierce things), Taraji went with snake print and without pants and looked like a work of art in the process.
09
Chloe Bailey
The talented musician and actress isn’t finished slaying our lives anytime soon. She looked strong and sexy in this orange number.