Work It! The Best Body Moments Of The Week

Your favorites showed out this week. From Halle Berry turning heads at 54 in a leopard-print leotard, to Tracee Ellis Ross showing off her abs and curves while vacationing carefree, the body confident moments were many.

Check out our favorite fierce body positive moments as famous ladies of all shapes and sizes lived their best lives. We love to see it!

01 Eniko Hart The mom of a 7-month-old showed off the work she’s done to have an all-natural, svelte frame after baby. Instagram 02 Toya Johnson The TV personality cooled off and reminded everyone that she’s a certified brick house. Yaaaas, Toya! Instagram 03 Tabria Majors The model managed to make a simple crop top and matching skirt look phenomenal while posing for the camera. @allgoodthingstv/Instagram 04 Halle Berry The ageless Oscar winner proved she can wear anything and wear it oh so well, including this leopard leotard with matching knee-high boots. Instagram 05 Lizzo Our fave jetted off to paradise for a belated birthday trip (with a lucky mystery man). Instagram 06 Gabrielle Union The fit beauty went for a dip in the pool and took her fans along with her. Instagram 07 Jordyn Woods For date night with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, influencer Jordyn Woods showed off her curves and looked pretty in pink. Instagram 08 Taraji P. Henson Posing in a few things she found in her closet (a few very fierce things), Taraji went with snake print and without pants and looked like a work of art in the process. Instagram 09 Chloe Bailey The talented musician and actress isn’t finished slaying our lives anytime soon. She looked strong and sexy in this orange number. Instagram