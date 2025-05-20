Bobby Brown Says The Grief Of Losing His Kids ‘Doesn’t Stop’

Getty

Bobby Brown has experienced a series of unfortunate events over the past few years, which have included losing two of his children. While on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the singer shared that he’s still working through the grief of losing his children, Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown Jr. Leaning on tools like therapy, faith, and community has helped the New Edition singer move forward.

“Lots of prayer, first and foremost, that absolutely took me to the point where I accepted therapy in my life,” he said to Husdson. “I accepted going to a therapist and really working out all of the issues that I had within me.”

In addition to therapy, the singer’s current wife and manager, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, and five remaining children are keeping him going. The 56-year-old married Alicia in 2012 after proposing to her at a sold-out New Edition concert in Jacksonville, Florida in 2010.

“Also, just family … being there for me when I was down and when I wasn’t feeling right and when times get hard,” said Brown. “They’re still there because it doesn’t stop. It’s not like it just goes away. It’s gonna be with you forever, but it’s about dealing with it and really paying attention to yourself. Paying attention to how you’re feeling that day and letting somebody know how you’re feeling that day. You know, not keeping it inside.”

Bobbi Kristina, who Brown shared with the legendary Whitney Houston, died on July 26, 2015, from a combination of drowning and drug intoxication at just 22 years old. His son Bobby Brown Jr. died about five years later in November 2020 from a drug overdose. He was 28-years-old at the time.

During the interview with Hudson, Brown also shared that he’s missing his ex-wife, Whitney Houston, who passed away on Feb. 11, 2012, at the age of 48.

“She taught me a lot, about life and love and about living right … she is definitely loved and missed in my heart,” he said.

While the father and husband deeply misses his children, in May 2022, he disclosed that he often sees them in his dreams.

“I always see them at beaches or in fields,” he said at the time. “They’re running away, but they’re laughing. And they’re always together. I didn’t have many dreams about Bobbi Kris before Bobby Jr. died. But then all of a sudden — floods of dreams.”