This Company Will Take Your Corporate Event, Work Retreat Or Social Gathering To The Next Level

Sitting together on the deck of a private boat, out at sea drinking champagne.

I hate to admit it, but historically, I’ve often skipped work “bonding” events. They’re often boring, awkward, or just not stimulating enough to warrant my time and effort (let me reiterate, in the past).

The idea of mingling in a conference room over stale sandwiches or in a noisy restaurant making small talk with coworkers is something I can easily pass on. I crave experiences that are unique, engaging, and memorable—something that stands out from the mundane, especially when it comes to bonding and getting to know someone more intimately. But there’s no denying, when it comes to hosting an unforgettable corporate event or a social gathering, nothing compares to the luxury and exclusivity of a yacht charter, and that’s why it should be the standard (if your city will allow), in curating these types of experiences.

I recently had the pleasure of experiencing a day on the water with Boatsetter, aboard the stunning CALYPSO at National Harbor, MD, and I truly didn’t realize how easy it was to set sail with the click of a button. This 51′ Leopard Power Catamaran provided a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and adventure, making it an ideal choice for any special occasion.

Here’s a glimpse into my day spent cruising the Potomac River and why Boatsetter should be your go-to the next time you’re looking to host friends, co-workers, family members or loved ones.

Arriving at National Harbor, I was immediately struck by the bustling atmosphere and the picturesque views of the Potomac River. The anticipation grew as I approached CALYPSO, a sleek and modern catamaran that exudes luxury. This vessel, with its spacious layout and elegant design, was more than just a boat—it was a floating oasis.

As I stepped aboard CALYPSO, I was greeted by the warm and professional staff. Their attentiveness and enthusiasm set the tone for the day. The yacht comfortably accommodated our group of 12 (which we were able to determine our guest preferences ahead of booking), and we were soon exploring its impressive features. The expansive deck areas, comfortable seating, and well-appointed interiors promised a day of relaxation and enjoyment. And that’s just what we had.

One of the most impressive aspects of this experience was how effortlessly it all came together, thanks to Boatsetter. As someone who considers herself to be technology deficient (I’m not even exaggerating), booking CALYPSO was as simple as a few clicks on their user-friendly platform. The website offered a seamless booking process, which allowed my group to find and reserve the perfect yacht for our needs. With detailed descriptions, photos, and reviews, I felt confident in my choice even before setting foot on the yacht.

Once we were all settled in and we received our safety briefing, CALYPSO gently departed from the harbor, and the adventure began. The tranquility of the Potomac River, combined with the scenic views of the surrounding landscapes, created a serene backdrop for our journey. The staff provided us with an array of water and non-alcoholic beverages, ensuring we stayed refreshed throughout the day.

One of the highlights of our charter was the ability to tailor the experience to our preferences. Whether we wanted to cruise through Old Town, Alexandria, or head south to Mount Vernon to anchor out and grill, the choice was really up to us. The flexibility to choose our route and activities made the experience feel uniquely personal.

The crew’s professionalism and expertise were evident throughout the day. From navigating the yacht smoothly along the river to attending to our every need, they ensured a seamless and enjoyable experience.

The intimate setting of being able to book a yacht (or boat) through Boatsetter is great, specifically for those looking to enhance their work gatherings. The setting encourages deeper connections and conversations, and for a corporate event, this would be invaluable. Not to mention, the relaxed environment fosters open communication and collaboration, which would only strengthen relationships and spark new ideas. For social functions, the yacht’s cozy yet elegant ambiance created a sense of camaraderie and shared joy among attendees.

Reflecting on my day spent on CALYPSO with Boatsetter, I can confidently say that this yacht charter is the ultimate choice for any event. The ease of booking through Boatsetter’s intuitive platform, coupled with the unique and luxurious venue, customizable experiences, and exceptional service, ensures that your gathering will be both memorable and impactful.

If you’re looking to impress clients, reward employees, or celebrate a special occasion, look no further than Boatsetter for an unforgettable day on the water. With just a click of a button, you can embark on a remarkable journey that will leave a lasting impression on all who attend.