BLK’s New Feature Is Helping Divine Nine Members Find Love During Homecoming Season

Getty Images/Courtesy of BLK

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Homecoming season is a celebration of love, legacy, and connection. This year, the dating app made for Black singles, BLK, is adding a new feature to create greater connection during this season: Greek Life Mode. It allows people to show off their sorority or fraternity status directly on their profile using exclusive digital stickers inspired by the Divine Nine.

Whether you’re an AKA with pink-and-green pride or a Que Dog ready to bark it up, you can now show off your letters while finding matches who share your same Greek spirit or link up with a rival org if it tickles your fancy.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Sticker

“Greek life has always been about connection, creating bonds that last well beyond college,” said Amber Cooper, Head of Brand for BLK. “With Greek Life Mode, we’re honoring that legacy while giving our members a new way to connect during one of the most celebrated cultural moments of the year.”

Each sticker in the pack was designed by LaVonne Coker, a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and graduate of North Carolina A&T State University. It’s a full-circle moment, since no one knows the heart of homecoming better than an HBCU alum. The sticker pack includes all nine organizations, so everyone gets a chance to feel included.

Getty Images/Courtesy of BLK

Beyond the new feature, BLK is doubling down on what makes homecoming such a unique space and time for love and connection. Last year, the app released its first-ever Homecoming Hookup Report, a playful look at how folks mix, mingle, and sometimes rekindle during the season. Of the data obtained, they found that 41% of users admitted to a homecoming hookup in the past (no judgment). And 77% said they’d rather keep it cute if they run into an ex, choosing peace (and vibes) over drama.

According to those surveyed, North Carolina A&T holds the title for “Best Overall Homecoming,” while Howard University snagged “Best-Looking Women” and FAMU earned bragging rights for “Wildest Nights.” The crown for “Best for Hookups” was a tie between North Carolina A&T and FAMU.

Clearly, homecoming isn’t just about parties or parades. It’s also about reuniting, reminiscing, and maybe finding a romantic prospect in the process. With Greek Life Mode, BLK is bringing that same energy to the digital dating space.