Blair Underwood Says Every Day With Wife Josie Hart 'Is Like A Date'

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

When Blair Underwood got married last year, he reminded us that it’s never too late to find love again. The 59-year-old actor married longtime friend Josie Hart in June 2023, so they’re celebrating a little over a year of married bliss so far.

During a recent catch-up with PEOPLE, Underwood spoke about how married life is going, and in summary, it feels like a never-ending date night. The not-so-newlyweds, who reside in Utah, love spending time together, including when they recently went to see Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

“Josie liked it even more than I did,” the actor shared. “But when I’m here in Utah, every day is like a date.”

The couple seem to enjoy the simple and quiet gestures of love as they also took that approach to celebrate their recent one-year anniversary.

“We travel a lot so we kind of are very tired, and it was actually her idea, she said, ‘Let’s just watch our wedding video for our anniversary, go out to dinner and just keep it simple. Keep it easy,’” he revealed when discussing how they marked one year.

The couple’s love story is so swoon-worthy because they were longtime friends before becoming lovers. They met when Underwood was 16 and had a 40-year friendship before going the dating route after his first marriage ended in 2021 after 27 years.

“The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud,” Underwood described Hart in a social media post in 2022. “The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude.”

The actors had a destination wedding in the Dominican Republic in front of 100 family and friends last summer. They initially only wanted to get married with their kids but the guest list kept expanding. Underwood has three children and Hart has six, so that’s nine between them. And although 100 guests wasn’t what they initially planned, the day ended up being even greater than they imagined.

“His vows, to hear him say the words he said to me for our forever was incredible,” Hart previously said of the wedding. “Between our children and all of them giving toasts, the fireworks right after our first dance, the entire day was just beyond my expectations.”