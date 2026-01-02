The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: 2026 Luxury Events Where Black Women Can Take Up Space

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 03: Guests attend Kentucky Derby 151 at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Luxury in 2026 is less about being invited and more about arriving. As Black women, we have always understood how to turn our presence into power, and this year’s most exclusive global events are prime territory for exactly that.

As we move into this new year, some of the world’s most elite stages are calling us. And, no, we aren’t just observing from the sidelines. We’re setting the vibe, shifting the visuals, and reminding the world that style and influence have never belonged to just one audience. From the Kentucky Derby and Formula 1’s high-octane global circuit to the Winter Olympic Games in Italy, consider this your insider’s guide to some of the most luxurious events that Black women can take up space in this year.

LIVIGNO, ITALY – DECEMBER 26: A logo with ring of MilanoCortina on December 26, 2025 in Livigno, Italy. Livigno as part of the Valtellina cluster is one of the areas for the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and will host men’s alpine skiing, snowboard, freestyle skiing and ski mountaineering competitions. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

2026 Winter Olympics

February 6-22, 2026

A trip to Italy is always a great idea. Now, couple that with being able to catch the world’s top winter sport athletes in action and you’ve got an unforgettable getaway. While most choose to attend the Summer Games, the cold-weather version is just as action-packed. In addition to the dozens of events held over the course of the Games, there will also be tons of exclusive brand activations, celebrity appearances, and parties.

Held at sites across the Northeastern part of the country, this is also the perfect opportunity to spend a few days in one of the world’s top fashion cities—Milan. Not only can you shop at flagship locations of the most luxurious fashion houses, but you’re also a short drive away from one of the most picturesque destinations in the exquisite Lake Como.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: British supermodel Naomi Campbell is seen at Pre-Race Show (Grid) during race night at the Formula 1 Grand Prix 2025 of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Formula 1

Yearlong

Considered the world’s premier motorsport event, the 2026 Formula 1 season is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated yet. With new rules coming and each of the league’s 10 teams introducing new cars over the next few months, it’s the perfect time to grab your girls or meet up with the dozens of Black women who travel annually to catch a race in person.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix offered a star-studded preview of what you can expect. Familiar faces like Beyoncé, A’ja Wilson, and Naomi Campbell graced Sin City with their presence for the adrenaline-pumping weekend in November, whether from the coveted Bellagio Fountain Club or the ultra-exclusive trackside Paddock Club. This season, plan to catch the event in places like Monaco (June 5-7, 2026); Monza, Italy (September 4-6, 2026); Las Vegas (November 19-21) or the grand finale in Abu Dhabi (December 4-6, 2026).

Classic vehicles are displayed during the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace, south west of London on September 5, 2025. Concours d’Elegance originally dated from 17th Century France, where the aristocracy paraded their ornate horse-drawn carriages through the parks of Paris. Today, classic cars have replaced the carriages. (Photo by Rhianna Chadwick / AFP) (Photo by RHIANNA CHADWICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Concours d’Elegance

Yearlong

You’ve likely never heard of this ultra-exclusive car circuit, but we’ve got you covered. Typically drawing in the world’s wealthiest car enthusiasts, you can think of it as the Kentucky Derby of luxury autos. The multi-day events feature everything from the unveiling of new models and prototypes of high-end makers like Bentley, Infiniti, Aston Martin, and Bugatti to competitions that award car collectors the title of “best in show” for the most beautiful vintage cars you’ll ever see.

The pinnacle event of the season is the prestigious Pebble Beach weekend, which will take place August 13-16, 2026. You’ll want to pack your best outfits and hats for this one because in addition to the car shows, there are also nightly parties held by those same luxury car makers, opportunities to test drive new models, as well as other exclusive tickets like the chance to kick back at the resident Range Rover house or pop-up Ferrari lounge.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 03: Atmosphere at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sarah Anne Cohen/Getty Images)

The Kentucky Derby

May 1-2, 2026

This year will mark the 152nd installment of the “greatest two minutes in sports” as some of the world’s best jockeys aim to prove why their thoroughbred is the best. Although the Louisville-based event is centered around the many races held throughout the weekend, the real star of the show is the fashion. And, well, we know that’s a lane Black women will always win.

To truly make your Kentucky Derby experience one for the books, you’ll want to opt for a ticket in a reserved seating section that is all-inclusive of food and drinks, as well as special parking. Other things to do beyond the race include bourbon distillery tours and tastings in Louisville and Lexington, visiting the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, and checking out the area’s emerging dining scene.

ASPEN, COLORADO – JUNE 19: Julia Coney attends The St. Regis Grand Sabrage, Celebrating The Brand’s 120th Anniversary At The Food & Wine Classic at The St. Regis Aspen Resort on June 19, 2025 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for St. Regis)

Aspen Food and Wine Classic

June 19-21, 2026

Aspen has long been touted as one of the most sought-after upscale winter destinations. We’ve seen everyone from Mariah Carey and Tracee Ellis Ross cozied up in stunning cabins with snow-capped mountains as the backdrop. But, contrary to popular belief, Aspen is just as luxurious in other seasons, too. Enter the annual Food and Wine Classic.

Dozens of the world’s best chefs, winemakers, sommeliers, and more venture to the Colorado city for a weekend of chic dinners, premier tastings, and so much more. Once you get your fill of mouthwatering cuisine and delectable vino, check out the beloved eateries from Aspen-based Black woman chef and entrepreneur Mawa McQueen, or shop ‘til you drop within the Aspen town center, which is home to locally owned boutiques as well as global luxury brands.