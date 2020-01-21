The 4th Annual Black Women Talk Tech Conference Is Returning To New York This February

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Black women are continuing to excel in a diverse range of career fields across multiple industries and as we embark on a new decade,the future is brighter than ever. Keeping the momentum going, the nation’s largest gathering of Black women in the tech space is returning to the Big Apple to illuminate the way forward.

Kicking off on February 27, the 4th annual Black Women Talk Tech: Roadmap to Billions Conference will bring a pitch competition, a political town hall, a headshot studio, mentor group sessions and so much more to New York City’s Penn Plaza Pavilion.

An immersive 3-day experience, BWTT is powered by Black women tech founders, Lauren Washington, Esosa Ighodaro, and Regina Gwynn. Together, these remarkable women are changing the landscape of opportunities for Black women in the tech space by creating an interactive environment where Black women can not only convene to talk tech, but to also build a collaborative sisterhood where innovative conversation leads to the birth of new ideas.

“BWTT is the only conference that goes beyond providing meaningful conversations for Black women founders in tech; it’s also where deals are made,” says Esosa Ighodaro, Co-Founder of BWTT and Nexstar. “It’s rare to have a space for enterprising women in the tech industry, especially black women, to be able to come together and thrive as a collective. The impact is real, and the accomplishments are ever-growing.”

Since 2016, BWTT has grown to consist of a variety of scalable businesses and tech companies, as well as 8 chapters of local mastermind groups across the country. This year’s speakers include Darline Jean, CDO of Essence Communications Inc., Founder, and CEO of Landit, Lisa Skeete-Tatum and more



Sponsors and partners of the 2020 Roadmap to Billions conference include Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Nike and more. For more information and to grab your tickets, visit the BWTT website HERE.



