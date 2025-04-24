Expat Diaries: Black Women Share Why They Decided To Make Mexico Home—And How You Can Too

Nicole Carmier Hatch

It’s no secret that over the last few months, political relations between the United States and Mexico have been tumultuous. So, it’s no wonder why many Black Americans would question the decision to move south of the border. However, such tensions don’t outweigh the long-standing history between the Black diaspora and Mexico. The first enslaved Africans arrived on Mexico’s shores as far back as the 16th century, with those people and their descendants contributing greatly to the country’s vibrant culture. You could say it’s one of the reasons today many Black Americans often feel at home there.

From the capital of Mexico City to Playa del Carmen, Merida and beyond, more and more Black people are choosing to call Mexico home—and Black women are leading the charge. You can find them educating the youth, raising families, starting businesses, sharing resources and pouring back into the local communities that welcomed them with open arms. ESSENCE caught up with four Black women to find out why, for them, moving to Mexico has been a lesson in community building, a reclamation of joy and a personal liberation that has them finally living life on their own terms.

Karina Henry

Karina Henry, 35

Educator and Travel Content Creator

One thing about life, no matter how much you plan, it’s often the unexpected twists and turns that lead you to exactly where you’re supposed to be. That’s exactly what happened to New York native, Karina Henry. Despite having lived in three different countries outside the U.S., Mexico was never on her radar. In fact, Henry had taken her city edge and South Carolina roots to China and was all set to make it home when Covid struck and started her on the path to rethinking her views. “Like many people, I believed the narrative the media pushed for years—that Mexico was dangerous and unstable. I had no desire to visit, let alone live here. It wasn’t until August 2020, when some friends—also teachers waiting for China to reopen its borders—invited me to spend five days in Mexico for my birthday, that I finally gave it a chance. I came, had a good time, and then returned to the U.S. My thoughts then were simple: Mexico was cool, but it didn’t feel like home,” she says. Then, on January 6, 2021, as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, she booked a one-way ticket to Cancún—seeking refuge from the escalating political unrest while awaiting her return to life in Shanghai.

Before she knew it, a three month break turned into what she had been searching for all along. “The culture, the community, the food, the ease of life, the warmth—both literal and emotional—felt like everything I didn’t know I needed. Mexico gave me space to breathe. It gave me peace. And before I knew it, I had built a life here. So when China finally reopened, I didn’t go back. Mexico had already become home.”

ESSENCE: What made you decide to take the initial leap to move abroad?

Karina Henry: I’ve actually lived in three countries outside the U.S., but my very first move was meant to be temporary. Back in 2018, I convinced my U.S.-based job to let me work remotely from Thailand (yes, before the pandemic—8-page proposal and everything). While in Thailand, I saw so many Black women living and thriving in Chiang Mai and Bangkok. I couldn’t believe it! I also met a 22-year-old who was on Spring Break in Krabi while living her best life teaching in Vietnam. She showed me exactly how I could do it too, and I realized just how burnt out and boxed in I felt back home. I needed more than just a life centered around hustle. I wanted peace, growth, and joy. So, I made the leap. A few months later, I was living in China—and I knew I was never going back to the U.S. full time.

In what ways is living in Mexico different?

Mexico is where I truly found myself—and yes, that happened in my 30s. This country has given me something I didn’t even know I was missing: peace, space, and the freedom to explore parts of myself I hadn’t yet met. For the first time in a long time, I’ve had the time and energy to prioritize my health, creativity, and well-being. I’ve learned how to swim—and just last month, I took off my life vest in deep water for the first time. I started horseback riding at a local equestrian center and hope to compete next year. I’ve also made more money while living here than I did in the U.S., and without the stress! I live very comfortably on $1,200–$1,600 USD a month. That includes rent, food, utilities, transportation, and leisure. I used to think I had to be a millionaire and was chasing that dream. I no longer wish to be a millionaire. I’m no longer interested in being “booked and busy.” I just want to be paid and at peace.

There seems to be large communities of Black Americans living in Mexico. Which groups have helped you find your tribe?

When I first arrived in Mexico, I only connected with expat groups, but over time, I found that my core tribe is local. From my local church community to my colleagues at school, most of my friendships are with locals. I think fully immersing yourself helps you experience a country in a way you can’t when you stay in an expat bubble. That said, I’ve also met some incredible Black creators and entrepreneurs who are doing amazing things here.

In addition to being a content creator, you’re an educator and entrepreneur. Was it difficult to find employment and start businesses in Mexico? What advice can you share?

When I started my virtual learning academy for ESL students, it wasn’t even planned. After I refused to return to China during a global pandemic, my school fired me. Parents of my students asked me to keep teaching their kids online even after schools reopened in China so I did. Word spread, and by 2023 I had to hire other teachers to help meet demand. At the same time, unexpected opportunities kept unfolding. After moving to Mexico, a local private school in Playa del Carmen reached out after I read my self-published children’s book, Kaylen Moves to China to their students during a virtual reading. That connection led to a part-time teaching role I continue to enjoy today.

My advice? Do your homework. Identify a need and see how you can supply the need, and most importantly, build relationships with locals, not just other expats/immigrants. That’s where the real magic happens. The most meaningful and sustainable opportunities I’ve found—both professionally and personally—have come from those connections.

How do you do your part to support the local community in Playa and make your presence in their home less harmful?

The reality is that as foreigners with non-peso incomes, we are part of the gentrification conversation—and we have to be honest with ourselves about that. We do contribute to gentrification. That’s why I do my best to minimize harm to locals. For me, the first step is staying rooted in the local community and looking for ways to serve. I support local businesses, volunteer, and collaborate with the local Department of Education to create free after-school English programs in local parks during the fall and winter. I support local shops, markets, and artisans, and I use my platform to uplift local artists, brands, and causes—like the time I raised over $1,000 in under 48 hours to help a local escaramuza charra team compete in San Luis Potosí (the women’s division of Mexico’s national sport, charrería). When it comes to housing, I intentionally pay above a certain price point to avoid displacing locals from affordable options. And I made sure to become a legal resident. It’s about being mindful, being respectful, and giving back to the country that’s given me so much.

Chakauna “CeCe” Cleveland

Chakauna Cleveland, 41

Owner/Founder of High Vibez Global and CeCethePlug

One aspect of moving abroad that many people don’t dive into is how difficult it can be to connect with others in a place that is new and unfamiliar. The experience can be a lonely one, especially as a Black person in a country where no one looks like you and you don’t speak the local language. As someone who has been living in Playa del Carmen, Mexico since 2021, CeCe Cleveland knows the journey of building community well. “Everything changed when I moved to Mexico. I took the leap, started over, and created a new life abroad. There were ups and downs, but I created something beautiful from a blank canvas. And I’m still painting,” says Cleveland. Knowing that creating connections is her superpower, she set out to not only embrace her new home, but help other Black people moving into the area form bonds and lay down roots as well. Through her businesses she’s helped to remove the fears and challenges that come with acclimating to a new environment by focusing on the things that people can connect over no matter where they’re from. “Mexico radiates positivity, family values, and genuine love. Even when language is a barrier, people connect with your spirit.”

ESSENCE: They call you the plug! From real estate to experiences, you’re clearly tapped in. How did you get started and what tips do you have for finding community abroad?

CeCe Cleveland: Yes! They call me “The Mayor” of Playa — the plug, the people connector. I have a passion for bringing people together, building global networks, and creating safe spaces for the Black immigrant community. That’s how High Vibez Global was born. I also partner with local businesses to help them grow, diversify, and connect with Black travelers and immigrants looking to build something meaningful in Mexico. Real estate in Playa del Carmen became a natural extension of my mission. I was approached by Real Estate Playa, a company that specifically sought a Black woman leader to educate our people on the importance of owning property in Mexico. We are often the last to buy, and I made it my mission to change that.

Tips for finding community abroad? Tap into existing immigrant communities or, if they don’t exist, create your own. I did that by hosting events, listening to the needs of my people, and connecting them to each other and to local resources. Now, I’m focused on helping us not just gather — but invest together. We’re talking about group land buys, property ownership, and building generational wealth in a new land.

There have been concerns from locals about gentrification. What’s your perspective and how do you give back?

I completely understand and agree with the locals’ concerns. Their frustration isn’t just with Americans — it’s with a long history of white European culture taking over land, raising costs, and pushing locals out. As a Black woman moving to Mexico, I get it. Through High Vibez Global, I make sure that as I grow, local communities grow too. I amplify their businesses, collaborate with them, and ensure my presence is about mutual elevation, not just personal gain.

How have the local people embraced you and what similarities have you discovered?

They absolutely love me — and I love them. We share laughter, tears, and real family bonds. Even though I’m still learning the language, the connection is real. The Mayan people remind me of us. They are melanated, spiritual, community-based, and rich in culture and tradition.

Afro-Mexicans, especially in the Yucatán, are proud of their heritage — though they aren’t always credited for their impact. Like us, they thrive through art, music, dance, and resilience.

What local comforts have you come to enjoy? Anything from home that you miss?

Living near the beach is everything. Water is healing. And I love the fruterías — fresh, healing fruits like mango, soursop, noni, and mamay are part of my daily diet. Being able to access fresh tropical fruits that nourish your body, it’s a blessing. I miss my family and my best friend. I’m a family-oriented person, so being away from them is the hardest part.

Why should other Black women make the move to Mexico? What advice can you give?

Black women should move to Mexico because it teaches us how to slow down, prioritize ourselves, and embrace soft living. We carry so much. In Playa, I learned what it feels like to be held, loved, and supported by other powerful Black women abroad. If you’re ready to experience peace, sisterhood, and self-discovery — Mexico is calling you.

Ashleigh Esprit-Barr

Owner, Flotante Mexico; Co-owner, Aspired Destinations and Event Coordinator

We’ve all been there. In that space where life is good, great even, but something in our soul is itching for more. That’s exactly the spot Atlanta native Ashleigh Esprit-Barr found herself in years ago. She loved Southern living and being near her amazing mom, but she couldn’t shake the feeling that there was something more waiting for her beyond the comforting borders of Georgia. “I had this deep yearning to explore another country. It felt like I had reached my potential living at home, and I was craving something new, an adventure. I’ve always lived in Atlanta, aside from going away for college, but Georgia was all I knew. I wanted to break out of routine and create a different kind of life, one that challenged me, inspired me, and allowed me to grow in new ways,” she says. And grow she did. Now the proud owner of two local businesses, she spends her time surrounding herself with good people who value community, indulging in mani-pedis, honoring local culture and tapping into a place that allows her to learn and explore all versions of herself without all the noise.

ESSENCE: How has your life changed since moving to Mexico?

Ashleigh Esprit-Barr: In so many ways—big and small. I’ve slowed down. I’ve learned to move with more intention and less stress. Life here has taught me to prioritize peace, joy, and presence. I’ve grown more in tune with myself—mentally, emotionally, even spiritually. I’ve let go of hustle culture and embraced a lifestyle that actually lets me live. I’ve found beauty in simplicity, connected with incredible people from around the world, and gained a deeper appreciation for community and culture. Living in Mexico as a Black woman is a journey filled with vibrancy, some occasional stares, deep moments of self-discovery, and a unique blend of joy and challenge as you navigate identity, language, and community in a new country. It hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been worth it. Mexico gave me space to breathe, grow, and come back to me.

What have been some challenges you’ve faced as a Black woman in Mexico?

A couple of challenges I’ve experienced are that I’ve received unsolicited comments about my hair. While they’re not always meant to be harmful, they can still feel uncomfortable or exhausting, especially when they happen frequently. Another challenge has been the language barrier. I’m not fluent in Spanish yet, so some everyday tasks can feel intimidating or frustrating, particularly in urgent or emergency situations.

Despite the challenges, you’ve started two successful businesses, Flotante Mexico and Aspired Destinations. How did you get started and what advice would you give to women looking to follow in your footsteps?

Starting Flotante Mexico was truly all about divine timing. I combined my passion for creating meaningful experiences with my love for food, and it just made sense. I’ve stayed at quite a few resorts and hotels all along the Yucatán and Riviera Maya, and honestly, only a handful offer floating dining. I kept thinking, why isn’t this more of a thing here, especially for people who aren’t staying at resorts? I wanted to create something different. I was definitely inspired by the floating breakfasts in Bali, but it wasn’t just about copying a pretty idea. It was more like bringing this level of beauty and intention to Mexico. So I started thinking: how can I bring that same energy to Mexico? Floating dining shouldn’t just be for resort guests. I wanted to contribute something special for travelers who want that extra magic, something elevated and still accessible. That’s where Flotante was born. I waited until God placed it on my heart to finally take the leap, and once He did, everything started falling into place.

Aspired Destinations started almost a year ago as a passion project between myself and my business partner, Shabree White. We’re both past brides who saw firsthand how overwhelming destination weddings and travel planning can be, so we decided to create a service that makes it seamless and exciting. With me living in Mexico full-time, gives us a unique edge in curating authentic, elevated experiences here, from beachside weddings to unforgettable girls’ trips. If you’re thinking about starting a business abroad, my advice is this: know the laws, make sure you have the proper documentation, build genuine relationships with local vendors, and most importantly, start from a place of passion, not just profit.

What advice can you give Black women preparing to move to Mexico?

Get your ducks in a row. Start with your paperwork: passports, visas, and all the logistics. Get clear on what kind of life you want: Do you want city vibes? Beach life? Mountains? Mexico has it all—you just have to choose your flavor. Secure how you’ll make money: remote work, entrepreneurship, or local opportunities, and stay open-minded. Life here won’t look like life back home, and that’s the beauty of it. Let yourself evolve.

Nicole Carmier-Hatch

Community Builder and Wellness Advocate, Owner of Dream Event Space

Rest is a word that over the years has become as synonymous with Black women as the word strength—especially in recent times. Burnout is very real for our community, and as a collective we have been leaning more into putting ourselves first and prioritizing wellness needs amongst the grind of daily living. This is exactly what Nicole Carmier-Hatch was looking for when she and her family went from choosing Mexico City as their new home to taking the advice of a fellow Black woman to check out Merida for a month, to landing in the city on a Thursday and signing a six-month lease by Monday. Now, a year later, Nicole couldn’t be more in love with the life and ease she’s created in Merida. “This place is pure magic. Mérida checked all the boxes—and then some. It’s a place where our Blackness is celebrated, not feared. The pace is slower, the vibe is relaxed, and it’s the perfect place to raise our daughter where joy is the baseline, not the prize,” she says. And she has no plans on looking back. “The affordability. The warmth of the people. And the food—don’t even get me started! We walk, we bike, we live freely, without the constant fear that often looms back home. There’s time to breathe, to actually live. Here, we’ve found a rhythm that lets us savor every moment.”

ESSENCE: What made you decide to take the initial leap to move abroad?

Nicole Carmier Hatch: Honestly? Peace. Joy. Space to breathe. My husband and I were tired of just surviving in a system that wasn’t built for us to thrive. The rat race, the bills, the fear, the burnout—it was giving no. We wanted a soft life with real flavor, community, culture, and sunshine. So, we leapt. And haven’t looked back.

So many women think moving abroad is impossible with a family, but you’re doing it! How has it been parenting abroad and how do you keep your daughter connected to Black culture?

It’s been beautiful, but in some ways I still can’t believe we are living a life of peace, joy, liberating and humbling. Our daughter is thriving—learning Spanish, making friends, adjusting to the most colorful culture where family is a way of life and the most important. She’s so blessed. Are there challenges? Of course. A new school system where she is literally one of six “foreigners.” But the way they welcome and encourage her, she has been adjusting so good. There were language gaps, especially at the beginning. Her school teaches in Spanish and English. We miss some family but they have been pretty good with coming to visit. We keep her rooted in Black culture through playdates with other black expats. Also, the locals are so kind, so she gets to experience their culture and even practice her Spanish. She sees herself reflected in the spaces we’ve helped create. That hella matters.

How has your life and love evolved since moving to Merida?

Since moving to Merida, my relationship with my husband has grown stronger than ever. We both put God first, and that’s been the foundation of everything. If you don’t take anything else from this interview, PLEASE remember this: Put God first. He has blown our minds every single day. We’re walking in our purpose to serve, and we’re so grateful He chose us for this journey.

We are best friends. My husband, in particular, has been able to heal in ways I didn’t think possible. He’s not constantly living in fear anymore, especially when it comes to his family. He’s become so much more sociable, and it’s been amazing to see him build a community of incredible Black men—husbands, fathers, and friends. They get together, bond, and support each other, and it’s been such a beautiful transformation to witness. We often say that this is the happiest we’ve ever been in this lifetime. We share our joy with each other, and it’s a blessing to be living this life together.

You’ve started two successful community-driven businesses in Merida. Tell us about what led you to start both, and why they are so important to the Black community in Mexico?

Black Merida Experience came to life because we were craving connection—and we knew other Black expats were too. It’s our way of saying, “You’re not alone, sis. Come through. Let’s build something beautiful.” My husband and I create monthly events and meet-ups for our community—a safe space for Black people to come together. It’s a place where we can heal and grow without fear. No cops pulling us over, no threat of violence—just a space to build with one another. The craziest part? We didn’t know how we were going to build this community, but God did. We’ve been walking by faith, and it’s been an incredible journey. We’ve hosted everything from Backyard Boogies to Open Mics, Bowling Nights, and Sunset Playdates where all the kids can hang out every week. We also invested in a community space called “Dream Event Center”—a place where anyone can rent out for birthdays, workshops, seminars, game nights, or whatever they dream up. If you can imagine it, we’ve got the space to make it happen.



Self Care Sundays is a nonprofit that’s close to my heart—it’s all about creating a space for people to slow down, recharge, and focus on their wellness. Life gets hectic, and often, we forget to take care of ourselves in the midst of everything. So, with Self Care Sundays, we’ve made it our mission to help people reconnect with themselves, their bodies, and their minds through healing practices. We host events that include things like yoga, sound bowl healing, and workshops focused on mental and emotional well-being. Our goal is to make wellness accessible to everyone—no matter where you’re at in your journey. It’s not just for one group of people; it’s for anyone who needs that space to just be, to breathe, and to start healing. Whether you’re coming solo or with friends, the idea is to leave feeling lighter, more grounded, and ready to take on the week with a sense of balance.

The beauty of it is that we’re not just focusing on physical wellness, but also mental and spiritual healing. It’s a full experience where people can let go of stress, connect with others, and find peace in a supportive, nurturing environment. We’ve created a space where people can feel safe and comfortable, knowing that they are part of a larger community that is also on a path of healing. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a yoga session, attend a workshop on personal growth, or just connect with like-minded souls, Self Care Sundays is a place where everyone is welcomed and valued. We believe self-care isn’t just a luxury—it’s a necessity, and we want to create a world where people prioritize their own well-being and, in turn, help to create a more peaceful, mindful community.

How do you make sure that you integrate yourself into the community without creating a negative impact?

If you come out here, leave that entitlement mindset at the door. It’s important to remember that we are guests in their home. The people in Merida, and Mexico in general, are incredibly respectful, and they truly can’t stand the “American mindset” where some think they’re better just because they have more or believe they’re living a more fulfilled life. Honestly, these folks have cracked the code—they know how to live in a way that’s rooted in community, simplicity, and joy. Outside of my businesses, I make it a point to support local artisans, restaurants, and small businesses as much as possible. I want to invest in the people here, not just financially but by building relationships that are built on respect and mutual learning. It’s about connecting on a deeper level, understanding the culture, and contributing positively to the community without imposing our ideals.

Why should other Black women make the move to Mexico?

Because you deserve joy. Peace. Space. Community. You deserve to live free. Start small—research, visit, connect with folks who’ve already made the move. Don’t wait on perfection, just do it. We all got out here on pure faith. There isn’t a “perfect time,” you just have to do it. I promise you will not regret it. Living in Mexico is a radical act of joy, freedom, and reclamation. And baby, I’m living it out loud. God Is soooo good!