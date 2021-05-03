Epic Black Woman-Owned Mother’s Day Gift Ideas For Any Mom In Your Life
Over the last year, many of us have learned the importance of creating memories and experiences with and for our loved ones no matter how close or far away they may be. This Mother’s Day, you can pick the perfect gift to create a big or small experience for the mom or maternal influences in your life. From a bar of delicious adaptogen infused chocolate to a bracelet that eases the symptoms of menopause or even a skincare kit for those who have begun to travel again, New Voices Family companies have you covered. These gifts come with the added benefit of supporting Black woman-owned businesses— multiplying the impact of your gift in our communities.

R&R Bars
Undefined Beauty’s R&R Bars are specially formulated to reduce stress, support immunity, healthy eating and beauty practices. They offer two incredible bars. The Unmistakable Bar focuses on maintaining your beauty. It is made of Fair Trade 70% Peruvian raw cacao and supercharged adaptogens—-Ashwagandha, Schisandra and Chaga—- to elevate beauty from the inside out. The Unstoppable Bar is a Fair Trade 70% Ecuadorian raw cacao meets supercharged adaptogens including Cordyceps, Maitake, Reishi, Shiitake, Turkey Tail and Royal Sun Blazei to elevate unstoppable immunity and overall wellness.
Undefined Beauty
available at Undefined Beauty $14.00 SHOP NOW
Sarep + Rose’s Maral Daily Tote
Every mom loves a big bag and Sarep + Rose’s Maral Daily Tote offers the perfect mix of form of function for everyday use. This striking Maral Fish Skin Daily Tote is a unique take on a conventional everyday bag; it is handcrafted, sophisticated and was made using sustainably sourced fish skin “leather.” It comes in several colors and is easy to pair with a variety of outfits.
Sarep + Rose
available at Sarep + Rose $325 SHOP NOW
Happied’s Rum Away to Vacay Kit
Want to treat the moms in your life to a night out without actually having to go out? Happied kits are great to grab as a gift or you can send one to the whole family for a virtual Mother’s Day cocktail party. Happied’s “Rum Away to Vacay Kit” is a Mother’s Day favorite with fancy shaken piña coladas and rum coolers to whisk you and your guests away. However, it’s just one option among many. Pick your kit based on your spirit of choice. Make fabulous cocktails at home, curated by Happied’s women-led mixology team. Tailor your experience based on your preferences and price point. You can take it up a level by adding a bartender to teach everyone the tricks of the trade or opt for a full Happied hosted experience with music and a dedicated host. Kits must be ordered by April 29 for guaranteed arrival before Mother’s Day.
Happied
available at Happied $60 SHOP NOW
Black Travel Box’s Carry On Starter Box
Shopping for an avid traveler? If there was a magic wand for looking good while traveling, this would be it! This Carry On Starter Box is a five-piece bundle containing shampoo, conditioner, hair, body and lip balms to give your hair and skin the moisture and nourishment it needs to tackle any travel challenge. Free of parabens, phthalates and mineral oil, rich in shea butter, coconut oil and other hair/skin loving ingredients, this set contains TSA-friendly sizes—so no need to check a bag! Get 15% off of any purchase over $45.
Soona Studios
available at Black Travel Box $35 SHOP NOW
Rhodium Cooling Bracelets
Buying for a menopausal mom who is looking for relief? Look no further; Fria’s Rhodium Cooling Bracelets with genuine Swarovski crystals available in bold gold or silver are the perfect gift. Fria is an online retail brand that creates beautiful fashion jewelry with passive, nano-thermal cooling technology to address the discomfort of hot flashes, primarily plaguing menopausal women. Sign up on their website to get a coupon code for 20% off all bracelets for Mother’s Day.
available at Fria $159 SHOP NOW
Jam + Rico’s Hoja Earrings
Shopping for a showstopper? Jam + Rico’s Hoja Earrings will match her style. These 2” textured leaf 14-karat gold-plated earrings are the perfect gift for a lady who likes to shine.
Jam + Rico
available at Jam + Rico $63 SHOP NOW
Gourmet Jam & Nut Butter Gift Set
Get a sophisticated Mom what she really needs this Mother’s Day, Trade Street Jam Co.’s Gourmet Jam & Nut Butter Gift Set. Make grown up PB&Js (like the ones you eat while drinking wine) with their best jams paired with, well, really good nut butter. They’ve teamed up with Big Spoon Roasters to offer this delicious set comprised of three jams, three nut butters, and endless opportunities to make the sandwiches, cocktails, smoothies and oatmeal of your (or her) dreams.
Jakob Wendel
available at Trade Street Jam Co. $85 SHOP NOW
Bloom Tea
Have a mom on your list that likes to melt the stress away with a sumptuous sip of tea? Try Teas with Meaning’s Bloom Tea. Bloom is a refreshing organic fruit tea blend with pear, apple, pineapple, cinnamon, marigold blossoms and magic. Perfect as an iced or hot tea.
Christie Goshe
available at Teas with Meaning $22 SHOP NOW
Butter Pecan Rum Cake
Looking for an indulgent sweet treat? Send the moms in your life RoZi’s Sweets Butter Pecan Rum Cake. Ro-Zi is famous for their irresistible butter pecan rum cake. This ultra-moist rum cake is baked with a pecan topping and soaked in a vanilla rum sauce. Its rich, homemade flavor comes from the best-quality ingredients, including a mix of spiced rum, European butter, eggs and pure vanilla. Available in 7″ diam x 3″ high (serves 4-8). It’s made fresh and shipped frozen. All Mother’s Day orders should be received by May 4. Express shipment available at additional rates. Allow four days for processing before shipment.
Doug Gross Photography
available at Ro-Zi Sweets $44.99 SHOP NOW
Coradorables’ Watermelon Protea Halter Dress
Bring a smile to the mom you’re buying for with the Watermelon Protea halter dress by Coradorables. A bright, sweet and refreshing slice of HOPE is served up in this print packed full of style. The protea flower represents change and hope. Available in sizes 0-16, this summery dress can accommodate a wide range of moms. It also comes with a matching mask as a gift with purchase. Matching outfits are also available for the whole family.
Kimo Lauer
available at Coradorables $155 SHOP NOW
Harlem Cycle At-Home Workouts
Looking to impress a mom that’s trying to get healthier or loves an at-home workout? Harlem Cycle’s mat-based virtual sessions are just what you need. All she’ll need is a mat and some will power. No special equipment required. Unlimited access to over 150+ sessions. There are a range of classes including Strength, Toning, Cardio and Partner workouts that are perfect for mom and/or the whole family. If she has a bike, even better! She’ll gain access to their wide variety of at-home cycling classes as well.
available at Harlem Cycle $34.99/month SHOP NOW

