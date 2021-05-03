Epic Black Woman-Owned Mother’s Day Gift Ideas For Any Mom In Your Life

Over the last year, many of us have learned the importance of creating memories and experiences with and for our loved ones no matter how close or far away they may be. This Mother’s Day, you can pick the perfect gift to create a big or small experience for the mom or maternal influences in your life. From a bar of delicious adaptogen infused chocolate to a bracelet that eases the symptoms of menopause or even a skincare kit for those who have begun to travel again, New Voices Family companies have you covered. These gifts come with the added benefit of supporting Black woman-owned businesses— multiplying the impact of your gift in our communities.

