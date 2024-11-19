Get To Know Edenesque — A Black-Woman Owned Plant-Based Milk Brand

Thais Aquino Photography

Over the years, the consumption of plant-based milk has become more and more popular. According to the survey Plant-based dairy in the US (published in October 2022 by Euromonitor International), the market in the U.S. for this type of drink grew by 15 percent from 2019 to 2020. And per McKinsey & Company, 45 percent of 1,217 people surveyed who were drinking plant-based milk said they planned to increase their consumption in the next few years. Folks are going nuts for nut milk.

Going the plant-based route is a win for an increasing vegan population, and is especially popular for those who suffer with lactose intolerance, which is common in African Americans and other minority groups within the U.S. But how many of the options on the market are made by Black-owned companies? Just about a handful. That includes Edenesque, created by chef and entrepreneur Leslie Woodward.

“My philosophy has always emphasized whole foods over trendy diets, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients,” Woodward tells ESSENCE. “‘Edenesque’ embodies a return to these fundamental principles of eating—reflecting simplicity and purity.”

Early on in her culinary career, Woodward created cold-pressed juices and nut milk for clients on cleanses. She decided to sell the milk at a flea market in Long Island City, New York, and the demand for her delicious drink made it clear she needed to find a way to get them in the glasses of more people.

“The response was overwhelmingly positive,” she says. “Customers loved the taste, appreciated our commitment to purity, and valued our product’s lack of additives or preservatives. Hearing that our nut milks filled a real gap in the market inspired me to pursue plant-based milk more seriously. Ultimately, I found genuine joy in creating a clean, authentic product that resonated with people.”

After experimenting with hemp, coconut, and other varieties, Edenesque is presently available in three options: Unsweetened Oat Milk, Barista Blend Oat Milk, and Barista Blend Pistachio Milk. They can be found in groceries, markets and coffee shops in New York and New Jersey.

“I started small, selling at farmers’ markets, and eventually expanded into regional retailers, where we achieved strong sales and premium shelf placement,” she says, noting that while self-manufacturing, she was only able to produce about 100 bottles a day. Once she partnered with a co-manufacturer, Woodward decided to focus on oat and pistachio milk due to their popularity and versatility, and output increased significantly. Her milk has been received with the same enthusiasm found during her early days at the farmers’ markets now that it has a much wider reach around the tristate area. That’s because of its one-of-a-kind taste.

“While many plant-based brands are heavily diluted, often containing as little as 2% of the main ingredient, Edenesque products contain 10%—the highest on the market—without additives or refined sugars,” she says, calling out the rich taste found in her current lineup of milk. “This dedication to quality has redefined the premium plant-based space, allowing us to offer high-quality products at competitive prices.”

In addition to that, people love Edenesque for its sourced ingredients and sustainability, as she says they “continuously seek ways to reduce our carbon footprint.” Outside of the drink itself, Woodward’s company is also appreciated for being impactful within the community.

“Beyond our products, our mission focuses on creating a positive social impact. As a triple-bottom-line company, we aim to make a difference in our community,” she says. “For instance, I served on the Kingston Re-entry Task Force, supporting individuals transitioning from prison. One of our first employees, who had just been released after 25 years, requested a chance to work with us. Thanks to our open hiring policy, he was able to secure stable employment, relocate his parole to be closer to his family, and is now thriving.”

She adds, “We’ve also launched the Edenesque Food Insecurity Initiative in partnership with Greater Hudson Promise, Sweet Freedom Farm, Columbia County Recovery Kitchen, and Long Table Harvest. This initiative addresses food insecurity in Columbia County and supports individuals in reaching their potential. Our goal is to replicate this model with similar agencies throughout New York State.”

While there aren’t a large number of Black nut milk creators just yet, Edenesque is making waves (and helping to make delicious meals and drinks!). When asked where she sees the brand in the years to come, Woodward says she’s looking forward to it expanding beyond the Northeast, continuing to have a positive impact on healthy living, as well as making a difference in the fight to end food insecurity.

Woodward says, “Ultimately, I hope Edenesque will inspire others to take action, realizing our vision and mission as a force for positive change.”