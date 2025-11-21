Living Your Best (Love) Life: Black Singles Say They Want Peace, Not Situationships

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

If there’s one thing Black Gen Z is not doing, it’s wasting time on situationships with unclear intentions. BLK, the go-to dating app for Black singles, just dropped its new Dating Trends Report, and young Black daters want peace, clarity, and real alignment. They’re not interested in guessing games or inauthentic aesthetics. They want an honest connection rooted in shared values and emotional consistency.

“Black Gen Z singles are redefining what ‘serious’ looks like in the most human way—clear signals, shared values, and real accountability,” said Amber Cooper, Head of Brand at BLK.

“What we’re hearing and seeing is simple: people want dating that feels safe, honest, and grounded in real life,” she adds. “They’re blending online intros with IRL proof, naming non-negotiables early, and rewarding consistency. It isn’t about the perfect post or chasing clout; it’s about the everyday effort that makes a relationship feel steady.”

To get these insights, BLK surveyed more than 4,000 members across the community. Here are some highlights from the survey that may be relatable if you’re single and searching.

Clarity Before Catching Feelings

Gen Zers are being intentional about not catching feelings before they get clarity on shared values. Nearly half of Black singles (47.7%) are bringing up the meaty topics early—faith, political values, financial habits, family goals, and timelines, saving time, money, and heart. Also, 86.0% aren’t waiting past the first few dates to have these talks.

Community-Based Connections

Community can be an effective way to meet a significant other, and Gen Z is leveraging that strategy. Forty percent of Black singles say they’re meeting dates through community spaces—from run clubs to brunch gatherings, church groups, creative collectives, and BLK’s own IRL events. Think of it as “community cuffing.” Meeting people in real life via community versus meeting a stranger on an app can feel safer, more natural, and far more rooted in reality.

You Gotta Have Faith

BLK found that 56.4% of Black Gen Z singles consider an actively practiced faith important when choosing a partner. That means they’re looking for more than lip service. Tangible fruit they’re focused on includes prayer routines, service attendance, and volunteering to show you’re living your core values.

No “Ghostlighting” Allowed

Ghostlighting, when someone ghosts and then returns, acting like you did the ghosting, is unfortunately too common in modern dating. A full 66.5% have experienced it. But 2026 comes with boundaries. Gen Z is no longer entertaining reappearances without acknowledgment, apology, and visible change.

Aesthetics Matter

BLK says 56.9% of singles are sharing or checking someone’s lifestyle visuals on social media first. That includes playlists, outfit grids, home setups, and travel moments. These glimpses help people gauge personality, comfort levels, and routines before meeting.

“Rizzurections” Are a Thing

Second chances aren’t dead for Gen Z, but they do have to be earned. A rizzurrection happens when someone who once ghosted returns with better communication, consistency, and accountability. And 71.0% of Black singles say they’re open to giving a connection another try if the receipts are real that they’ve changed.

Politics and Purpose, Please

BLK found that 41.1% of singles weigh political alignment and civic engagement when choosing a partner. Voting habits, issue awareness, and community service are things that say a lot about someone’s values beyond the date-night charm.

Emotional Reward or Bust

Gen Z is done investing in connections that drain them. According to BLK, 81.9% of singles evaluate relationships based on emotional return factors like consistency, clear communication, and support. They’re normalizing check-ins and shared goals, and building towards peace and stability rather than chaos.

Life gets busy, but that doesn’t mean interest has to die. Datelisting is a respectful pause that includes light check-ins, honest updates, and openness to reconnecting later. And 81.8% of respondents say they’re comfortable with that kind of clarity.