According To A New Study, Black Singles Are Owning Their Pleasure In 2025

Getty

Black singles may not be partnered, but they’re keeping things safe and spicy in the bedroom, according to a new BLK study. The dating app’s State of Black Singles 2025 report provides insight into sexual preferences among singles in the Black community.

One compelling finding from the study is that the majority of Black singles are open to exploring non-traditional experiences, with 70% expressing curiosity about group play. That includes threesomes, swingers parties, or orgies.

“The idea of ‘taboo’ is fading. Black singles are owning their pleasure, exploring new experiences, and challenging outdated stigmas,” said Jonathan Kirkland, Head of Brand and Marketing at BLK. “From late-night rendezvous to open-minded experimentation, Black singles are redefining what intimacy and connection look like in 2025.”

Group play aside, Black singles also prioritize oral sex with 88% stating that it’s a must-have in a relationship. Black singles are also into a bit of kink with 51% enjoying hair pulling, 49% liking sex toys and 48% being drawn to lingerie/fetish wear. That said, pet play and cuckolding rank lowest in interest according to the study.

“We wanted to have a real conversation about what’s actually happening in Black dating culture—no fluff, no filters,” Kirkland added. “This report proves that Black singles are pushing boundaries, redefining norms, and making their own rules when it comes to relationships, sex, and self-expression.”

It’s encouraging to see Black singles prioritize their pleasure and open themselves up to exploring sexual activities outside of the norm. Additionally, Black singles are prioritizing safe sex. The survey found that 84% of Black singles discuss STI/STD status before becoming intimate, which is significant considering the pervasiveness of STIs and STDs in the United States.

For Black singles who aren’t getting any physical intimacy, remote tech-based intimacy is also a thing. 64% say they engage in phone sex, cam play, or remote-controlled toys to keep things interesting, and we love to see it.