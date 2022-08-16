6 Black-Owned Spirit Brands To Sip On For National Rum Day

Artur Kozlov/Moment

It’s National Rum Day, the one day (of 364 others) where you have permission to enjoy rum in any way you like. Sip it straight or mix it into a refreshing cocktail that will help you unwind or turn up — whichever fits your mood.

If you want to celebrate in a way that supports Black business owners (it is Black Business Month friends), how about purchasing some bottles from Black rum makers, from New England to Chicago and even London? We’ve compiled a list of a few that are making waves in spirits and, added bonus, are touted as being quite tasty.