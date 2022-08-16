6 Black-Owned Spirit Brands To Sip On For National Rum Day

It’s National Rum Day, the one day (of 364 others) where you have permission to enjoy rum in any way you like. Sip it straight or mix it into a refreshing cocktail that will help you unwind or turn up — whichever fits your mood.
If you want to celebrate in a way that supports Black business owners (it is Black Business Month friends), how about purchasing some bottles from Black rum makers, from New England to Chicago and even London? We’ve compiled a list of a few that are making waves in spirits and, added bonus, are touted as being quite tasty.
01
Ten to One
Co-owned by founder Marc Farrell and singer Ciara, with the star’s promotion and the dark and white’s distinct flavors, perfect for mixing or sipping solo, Ten to One has quickly become a popular option for rum lovers.
02
Kingfish Rum
Crafted by family business the New England Sweetwater Farm & Distillery, which makes a whole host of spirits, Kingfish rums come in three options: the popular Gold Rum, the Colonial Spiced Rum and the Silver Rum. During the holidays, a coquito is also available and all are made at the family’s distillery plant in New Hampshire.
03
Legendaire Peach Tea Rum
Sounds delicious right? Touted as the world’s only peach tea rum, its name also plainly spells out its ingredients (with the addition of cilantro and peppercorn). Created in Houston, it’s owned by Broderick Robinson.
04
Equiano
Marketed as the first African and Caribbean rum, the spirit is lauded for being “completely uncompromised” and 100 percent natural. Equiano is an aromatic whiskey co-founded by Global Rum Ambassador Ian Burrell. The name, and a foundation created by the brand, is meant to honor writer and abolitionist Olaudah Equiano.
05
Cabby’s Rum
A rum brand produced in London, it’s founded by Moses Odong, a cabby and distiller. It comes in a popular white and spiced rum that often sells out quickly. Both are perfect for pouring into your go-to cocktail.
06
Halo 7
Created by two Black women, Chicago-based godsisters Ashley Jackson and JeNai Stanley, the women sought to make a rum that was flavorful (and it is thanks to its caramel, natural vanilla and coconut notes) while also celebrating the craft spirit movement. The end result is a premium, full-bodied rum.