Must-Have Pieces From Black-Owned Brands To Upgrade Your Decor For Spring

Spring isn’t solely about sunshine, blooming flowers and cozy, comfortable temperatures. This time of year, with its sense of newness, brings along a desire to incorporate as much of the vibrancy you see outdoors, indoors. Now is a great time, if you haven’t already, to put away those blackout curtains and let light in, to switch out dark rugs and towels for some pops of color, and to bring in some new pieces sure to make you smile after a rough few months stuck indoors looking at the same decor gathering dust.
No, you don’t have to throw out your frumpy brown couch or completely rearrange your home to feel a renewed sense of happiness again. Instead, you can just opt for adding some fun statement pieces to your living space. We’ve been on the lookout for some gems that can help with that, and they’re all from Black-owned brands.
01
Reflektion Design
The brand based out of Atlanta, which sells African decor and accessories, has this gorgeous set of spoons sure to upgrade your dining experience.
02
Effortless Composition Home
This hand-painted sculpture is sure to not only be a great conversation piece, but it also comes in nine different shades to match whatever your color scheme is.
03
‘Ol Dirty Planters
If “ball is life” as this LA-brand says, you’ll love making one of their upcycled basketballs into a chic home for your favorite Fiddle Leaf Fig plant.
04
Estelle Colored Glass
Your basic transparent glass to enjoy wine out of has nothing on these colorful options from Stephanie Summerson Hall’s Estelle Colored Glass. A set of two of the wine stemware, available in a wide range of unique shades, is $75 while a set of six is $175.
05
Black Owned Everything
The Kicky Mats door mats from star stylist Zerina Akers’ Black Owned Everything are the perfect message to send as you and the sun stay out later this season.
06
54kibo
Switch out that long mirror you’ve had since college for this innovative option crafted in South Africa and sold by the popular brand 54kibo.
07
The Jungalow
Justina Blakeney’s brand is behind these stunning vases, which also double as gorgeous bookends. Spruce up your mantel with help from these beauties.
08
AphroChic
This eye-catching piece, known as the Juju wall decor, will stand out on any wall. Make guests think you brought florals from the outside, inside!
09
Kendra Dandy
If you serve a side-eye better than most, this print of “The Shade Squad” by illustrator Kendra Dandy is the perfect addition to your space.
10
Rayo & Honey
After the year we all had recently, you can never hear too many words of affirmation — or in this case, see them thanks to this popular brand’s pennants.
TOPICS: black-owned brands Home & Decorating home accents