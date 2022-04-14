Black-Owned Fried Chicken Festival Returns To NOLA After Two-Year Hiatus Due To Pandemic

Fried chicken lovers are in for a finger-lickin’ good time with the return of one of New Orleans’ most adorned food festivals — The National Fried Chicken Festival.

The fifth annual event takes place October 1-2 at the New Orleans Lakefront after a three year hiatus due to the global pandemic. Featuring live music and some of the best chefs and restaurants in New Orleans, the fried chicken festival showcases the best of the best when it comes to the staple dish.

“It has been incredible to see the return of so many events that our city has been missing over the course of the last two years,” said Cleveland Spears, III, FCF Executive Producer and President/CEO of the Spears Group.

Sponsored by Raising Cane’s, the focus of the festival is really to support smaller restaurants, Black-owned businesses, food trucks and caterers with a passion for fried chicken. He continues, “We are incredibly grateful to our partners in Raising Cane’s and others for sticking with us through all of the ups and downs of the last few years, allowing us to bring back this festival which will be bigger and better than ever.”

The festival’s new location will provide festival-goers with more than one million square feet of beautiful waterfront views, spanning Lakeshore Drive from Franklin Avenue to the Seabrook Bridge.

“We couldn’t be more excited to support the return of the Fried Chicken Festival,” said Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO. “This festival celebrates our favorite menu item in one of our favorite cities and we are proud to continue to help it to grow. It’s going to be great having FCF back this fall!”