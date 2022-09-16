10 Black-Owned Cleaning Brands To Help You Get Your House In Order

Black folks are taking up space in a wide variety of ways, including in industries you may not always think of but can’t go without. If you’re looking for new ways to spend your money with entrepreneurs who look like you, consider buying Black-owned cleaning products.
We all clean our homes regularly and need items like disinfectants, dishwashing products, detergent, and sprays to keep it fresh. A clean environment can give your mental health a boost and also create a comfortable space within to think, create, and rest. One of the wonderful things about many of the brands we’ll mention is that they’ve created sustainable products, meaning they’re good for the environment and your family. So next time you think about picking up your usual cleaning products, consider trying one of these first.
01
Reel
Toilet paper and paper towels are a home staple and something Reel provides. Both products are actually tree-free, meaning you can use paper products without harming the environment. Founders Derin Oyekan and Livio Bisterzo are the masterminds behind the products and they were both motivated by their desire to help disadvantaged people. They contain recycled fibers, bamboo fiber and also utilize plastic-free packaging.
Reel
02
Dinobi
Wife and mother Sylvia Emuwa created the brand of eco-friendly laundry detergent and dish soaps after seeing a need for a product that would be strong on stains and mess, but not harsh on the skin. Her detergents come in some unique scents, including bergamot + lime, citrus + clove and the original lavender scent.
Dinobi
03
Loohoo
Loohoo is a niche business as they focus on a single type of household cleaning product–dryer balls. They are made in Maine with 100 percent wool and are sold in over 300 retail outlets throughout the country. Like many of the founders previously mentioned, Cyndi Prince wanted to create a product that was good for her family’s health and the environment.
Loohoo
04
True
This brand, specializing in household cleaning supplies, was established in November 2012 and is based in Atlanta. The company was founded by veterans named Ali B. Muhammad and Abdur-Rahim Shaheed and co-founded by Malik Saleem. Products they sell include laundry detergent and plant-based fabric softener.
True
05
BLK + GRN
If you’re looking for a marketplace featuring primarily Black-owned goods, you’re looking for BLK+ GRN: Be black, but live green. Cleaning, laundry, and aromatherapy are the household product categories they cover. However, they also sell a range of other items in categories such as bath, skincare, beauty, grocery, hair, menstrual care and products for moms.
BLK + GRN
06
The Hoot
This business was conceived in Tonya Newsome’s kitchen in 2014. After noticing the skin and respiratory issues cleaning products caused, she wanted to find a healthier solution. Her natural household products don’t only benefit humans, they’re safe for pets, too. The Hoot provides all-natural concentrate, all-natural cleaners that come in a myriad of scents.
The Hoot
07
The Green Laundry
Erica Ahmed is the founder of The Green Laundress and she began making cleaning products because her daughter had sensitive skin and commercial products weren’t cutting it. She experimented until she came up with a combination that was eco-friendly and natural. Her product range includes laundry soap, multi-purpose cleaners, tub scrub, dryer balls, and toilet bombs.
The Green Laundry
08
Pardo Naturals
Pardo specializes in bath & body, skin, hair and home goods. Their home line contains a wide range of products that fall into the categories of all-purpose, bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, laundry, and living room cleaners. Founder and CEO Rita Pardo birthed the company as a whole in 2014 when she couldn’t find any products that effectively treated her daughter’s eczema. Her mission is to create products that enable people to enjoy a toxin-free lifestyle. She can also customize your order based on skincare needs and allergies.
Pardo Naturals
09
Olive Branch Wellness Boutique
Although they don’t primarily focus on cleaning products, this Black-owned brand sells a citrus mint disinfectant spray you can use to wipe surfaces at home. They describe their formula as “non-toxic” and say it can be used to fight bacteria and viruses on hard non-porous surfaces. The ingredients used in the spray include spearmint oil, peppermint oil, orange oil and tangerine.
Olive Branch Wellness Boutique
10
Derx
Derx was started by a couple, the Pearsons, and their ideas for a cleaning product line were inspired by techniques passed down by their family members. They sell wipes and surface sprays that come in different scents based on essential oils. You’ll also find carpet docs on their website, which is said to improve air quality and keep your vacuum bags smelling good.