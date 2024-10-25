Scary Good Sweets: 5 Black-Owned Candy Brands | Essence

Tis the season — to trick or treat.

Halloween is the start of a season filled with a lot of indulgence in sweet treats. People stock up on bags of candy, some they give away to trick or treaters, most they end up keeping for weeks after the holiday to nosh on. But before you spend your coins on a literal mixed bag of treats, did you know there are a number of Black-owned candy and chocolate brands you can support?

Most Black confectioners are known for making chocolate; some dabble in candy apples and tricked-out fruits. All of them are making their mark in a competitive, delicious space. If you’re looking to get a taste of some black-owned goodies, here are a few to try.

Craving: 6-piece Original Perfect Turtle

From ornate chocolates that include unique flavors like blood orange and pumpkin spiced caramel to bourbon pecan chocolate popcorn and rich turtles, James Beard-nominated master chocolatier Phillip Ashley is crafting luxury chocolates that not only taste amazing but look fantastic, too.

Craving: Pecan caramel apple

Tropical flavored pickles? Candy apples? Strawberries and cream bark? You can find it all on creator T’Juanna’s site, Lizzie Lu Luxury Treats, a business that honors her grandmother. At her locations in Texas (Irving and Dallas), sweet tooths are satiated thanks to additional treats like candy grapes, cookies in flavors like banana pudding, cake in jars (like cheesecake), ice cream, and more.

Craving: Red Velvet Charlie’s Chow

Did anybody else grow up eating something called “puppy chow” at school? Maybe you knew it as “muddy buddies”? Whatever the preferred moniker, it’s a delicious combination of cereal (like Chex), often some chocolate, powdered sugar, and maybe some peanut butter. You can still get a snack like that from a Black-owned brand called Uncle Charlie’s from creator Clayton. Available flavors include Brownie Truffle, Banana Split, Red Velvet, Peanut Butter Cup, Key Lime Pie and Cotton Candy. If you check out the variety pack, you can get a six-pack with a wide variety of flavors to test and hand out this holiday.

Craving: Adwoa Dark Chocolate Mix

Made with Ghanaian cocoa and inspired by the continent, Selassie Atadika’s Midunu Chocolates are very rich and beautifully made. In addition to hand-crafted chocolate truffles, she sells dark chocolate mixes that you can drink, chocolate bars, and cocoa nib chai tea.

Craving: Brownie Batter Bar

Dairy-free, naturally sweetened treats are the specialty of neuropathic doctor Tabatha’s Good Girl Chocolate brand. She created this delicious movement after her own health transformation, allowing people to eat good sweets without feeling bad. Even Tabitha Brown is a fan! Yummy creations include the Candied Walnut Brownie Bar, Caramel Cakes, Coconut Pecan Schoties, and even a Keto Fudge. She has everything a plant-based chocolate lover could want.