How To Spend A Black-Owned Weekend In The Bahamas

Did you know that one small travel choice on vacation can support and sustain the global community at large, as well as in the local community that you visit? Even something as simple as dining a Black owned restaurant, or purchasing a souvenir from a local shop.
According to research conducted by AMEX Travel, 81% of consumers agree they want to travel to destinations where they can immerse themselves into the native culture, and the same percentage are actively seeking places where their money will directly support the local communities.
The Bahamas, which has over 700 islands (30 of which are inhabited) and 2,400 cays, is not only booming economically as one of the most frequented destinations in the Caribbean, but home to dozens of Black owned small businesses that represent the beauty and culture of the Bahamas. Consisting of a string of islands and cays surrounded by some of the bluest, clearest water, some of the most well known islands are Nassau, Eleuthera, Grand Exuma, Harbour Island and Long Island.
If you’re planning a trip to Nassau, which is the capital and largest city of The Bahamas, we’ve rounded up a selection of Black-owned businesses spanning categories from must-visit culinary stops to premier arts and culture attractions that you can support on your next weekend trip (or longer).
01
Sapodilla Estate
Set amid seven acres of landscaped gardens, Elaine Pinder owns Sapodilla Estate, a remarkable property that offers a sophisticated take on island cuisine with four charming indoor dining rooms featuring an exquisite collection of Bahamian artwork or dining under the stars on the Kamalame Terrace.
02
2 Storeys
With the motto “We just love food,” 2 Storeys is the first and only double-decker restaurant and bar in The Bahamas. After opening in November 2021, the menu includes loaded fries, tacos, and burritos with a variety of protein options, even the conch shellfish native to the islands.
03
Sixty 2 Sixty Art Gallery
Bahamian artist June Collie owns Sixty 2 Sixty Art Gallery, a contemporary art gallery located in downtown Nassau representing emerging and established artists. Travelers and locals visit to enjoy featured installations by June Collie herself, Preston Hanna, Elkino Dames, Arielle Rahming and others. Many pieces are available for purchase, along with goods found in the gift shop like beautiful jewelry, handbags and postcards.
04
Bahama Hand Prints
For accomplished international designer Theodore Elyett, who has dressed celebrities like Eva Marcille and represented his work at Buckingham Palace, Bahama Hand Prints is a celebration of his island country. Of the waters that surround The Bahamas and its bright, bold, loud, and joyful culture. Paying homage, while infusing Bahamian fashion with a modern twist.
05
House of Raphelita
Launched in 2012, designer David Rolle named his clothing line House of Raphelita after his beloved grandmother. The island-inspired couture stands out for its bold designs and fearless, ready-to-wear style.
06
Down Home Bahamas
Opened in March 2022 by sister-in-law duo Keva and Natalie Carey, Down Home Bahamas in Nassau is a one-stop shop to discover truly Bahamian-made products. The flagship store houses a wide variety of merchandise sourced from across the 700 islands and cays that make up The Bahamas, so customers are supporting two small businesses at once!