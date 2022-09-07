How To Spend A Black-Owned Weekend In The Bahamas

Did you know that one small travel choice on vacation can support and sustain the global community at large, as well as in the local community that you visit? Even something as simple as dining a Black owned restaurant, or purchasing a souvenir from a local shop.

According to research conducted by AMEX Travel, 81% of consumers agree they want to travel to destinations where they can immerse themselves into the native culture, and the same percentage are actively seeking places where their money will directly support the local communities.

The Bahamas, which has over 700 islands (30 of which are inhabited) and 2,400 cays, is not only booming economically as one of the most frequented destinations in the Caribbean, but home to dozens of Black owned small businesses that represent the beauty and culture of the Bahamas. Consisting of a string of islands and cays surrounded by some of the bluest, clearest water, some of the most well known islands are Nassau, Eleuthera, Grand Exuma, Harbour Island and Long Island.

If you’re planning a trip to Nassau, which is the capital and largest city of The Bahamas, we’ve rounded up a selection of Black-owned businesses spanning categories from must-visit culinary stops to premier arts and culture attractions that you can support on your next weekend trip (or longer).