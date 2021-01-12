Black-Owned Brands, One-Stop Shopping
As the holidays come to a close and we wrap up this special time of year, let’s take this time to celebrate a fresh new year and to support rock-star Black businesses year-round.
You’ll find something for everyone – the kids, the chef, and even the beauty maven in your life – from these three Black-owned brands we found at Walmart. Plus, it’s so easy to get exactly what you need with free curbside pickup, same-day delivery, or free 2-day shipping.*
Inclusive Play
As a renowned professor, Dr. Lisa found herself devastated to learn of studies showing Black children preferring to play with white dolls because they appear “more beautiful.” Believing that every child should see their own beauty and the beauty of their friends reflected during playtime, Dr. Lisa made it her mission to inspire all children to see themselves as they truly are: unconditionally beautiful. The Fresh Dolls have fuller hips, thighs, and a realistic waistline. This collection, along with all of Dr. Lisa’s collections, provide hours of fun and creativity – all while encouraging each child to recognize and appreciate their own, natural beauty.
Kitchen Essentials
As seen on the show Shark Tank, Joe’s Gourmet Fish Fry is a restaurant in Lithia Springs, Georgia that whips up some of the best seafood and chicken dishes on the planet. And now you can bring their tasty, unmatched flavor to your dishes at home with their packaged Fish Fry. This tasty breading mix doesn’t just rely on flour and salt alone; Joe uses a combination of seven quality herbs and spices, absorbing less oil and maximizing the taste of your seafood, poultry, and vegetables. It’s delicious on just about anything!
Beauty Must-Haves
Starting out of her own kitchen eight years ago, Janell Stephens created her handmade beauty brand, Camille Rose, as an attempt soothe her children’s eczema. This simple start has blossomed into a life-long beauty mission to create gourmet products without harsh chemicals and unpronounceable substances. Camille Rose uses food-grade ingredients to create premium blends that are specifically designed to reflect your own true beauty. From facial products, bath, and body to an extensive haircare line designed with all textures in mind, Janell has truly created something for everyone.