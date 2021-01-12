Black-Owned Brands, One-Stop Shopping

READ MORE LESS

As the holidays come to a close and we wrap up this special time of year, let’s take this time to celebrate a fresh new year and to support rock-star Black businesses year-round.

You’ll find something for everyone – the kids, the chef, and even the beauty maven in your life – from these three Black-owned brands we found at Walmart. Plus, it’s so easy to get exactly what you need with free curbside pickup, same-day delivery, or free 2-day shipping.*

SHOP NOW!

*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply