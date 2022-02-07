7 Black-Owned Bed & Breakfasts Perfect For A Valentine’s Day Getaway

monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

If you have no plans for Valentine’s Day but would like to do something to show yourself or someone else some love, how about taking a trip? Don’t just take a trip to a particular location, but hit the road so you can enjoy some peace and quiet at a nearby bed and breakfast — preferably a Black-owned one. There are a number of options around the country that may be near you depending on where you live, and they all offer cozy lodging, great scenery and the opportunity to decompress — with or without a love interest. If you’re open to making it happen for this Valentine’s Day holiday or just want to have some recommendations for future travel plans, check out seven charming Black-owned B&Bs.

Ms. Elsie’s Caribbean Bed & Breakfast

324 N Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

The property, painted yellow with a blue door (very Caribbean) welcomes guests who laud Ms. Elsie’s for its delicious three-course meals (including Caribbean style breakfast) and hospitality. Per the B&B’s Facebook page, it prides itself on being “a tropical hideaway in the heart of Southeast Charlotte.”

Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast

347 MacDonough St., Brooklyn, NY 11233

Yes, Akwabaa has a few gorgeous properties in the Northeast, including the famed Mansion at Noble Lane in the Poconos, but for city dwellers in New York, their closest must-see location is the mansion in Brooklyn, just 15 minutes from Manhattan. There are four regal suites in the mansion, which dates back to 1860. Roast marshmallows at the Glamping Garden, enjoy a jacuzzi in the comfort of your room or just take in all the beauty around you as the mansion is near some of the city’s fanciest brownstones.

La Maison Midtown

2800 Brazos, Houston, Texas, 77006

In the heart of H-town, the La Maison is a three-story wonder that provides guests not only with Southern comfort food and luxurious guest rooms, but it also is in walking distance from plenty of entertainment and fun. Guests love it for the way staff treat you like family, welcome you with elegantly decorated rooms, and throw down in the kitchen, creating “amazing” breakfast spreads.

Ye Olde Manor House Bed & Breakfast

N7622 US Highway 12, Elkhorn, WI 53121-2758

A boutique bed and breakfast southeast of Milwaukee, it has eight rooms available, including a suite that can house three to five people. The experience is a popular one, so much so that guests have remarked that they’ve returned for multiple visits (including fourth and fifth trips). They love the breakfasts and the warm welcome from owners Karen and John. The couple says of their B&B, “Our goal is to create the type of place we would like to visit…a beautiful, elegant, and comfortable retreat where we could relax, renew, and rejuvenate.”

Pleasanton Courtyard Bed and Breakfast

1099 Sandy Creek Rd., Fayetteville, GA 30214

Found 30 minutes from downtown Atlanta, Pleasanton Courtyard B&B is the perfect place for a getaway, whether for a girls’ Galentine weekend or a romantic trip. There are five rooms, including a suite with a vintage clawfoot tub. Outside of the B&B are other gems, like a salt water pool and wraparound porch, and inside, outside of the rooms, there is an exercise room and theater room for movie night. If you need a break from it all, the Pleasanton prides itself on providing that: “The rural setting, wooded backdrop, and lush grounds call you to slow down and focus on what’s important.”

Hubbard Mansion Bed & Breakfast

3535 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70115

There are five suites in this highly rated B&B in NOLA. Outside of the Greek revival mansion is a separate property that provides two apartments for long-term stays. With its period antiques and decor, its elegance is something appreciated by the many travelers who come through the Hubbard’s doors each year. “ It is our desire for your stay here to be truly your home away from home,” the business says via its site. “Enjoy our southern hospitality, experience our unique city, and learn its history and culture.”

The Urban Cowboy Bed & Breakfast

1603 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-1944

This property is filled with Instagrammable decor. Co-owned by a Black woman, the Urban Cowboy location in Nashville (there is also one in Brooklyn) is a Victorian mansion that is rustic and chic. It’s loved by visitors for a number of reasons, including the detail in the design of the mansion itself, as well as the house bar, the comfortable beds, the location, and of course, the warm reception. “We find inspiration from the world travelers we meet and the lasting relationships we forge, which is why you’ll always find a welcome mat on our porch!” the B&B’s site says.