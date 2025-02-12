The Surprising Truth About Black Love, By The Numbers

Linnea Frank/Getty Images

This story is featured in the January/February 2025 issue of ESSENCE.

The State of Black Marriage

Black love and marriage have always been cornerstones of resilience and identity in our community—but the story is constantly evolving. Whether we’re navigating societal pressures or redefining relationships, the journey is as complex as it is powerful. These trends shape Black partnerships today—incorporating tradition, growth and modern realities.

Black women are less likely to marry outside their race, with only 7%* doing so as of 2017. Of that group, 4% were married to White men.

For Black women, the percentage of those never married grew to 49% in 2022, up from 37% in 1990.

30% of Black Americans are married, compared to 48% of the U.S. population overall.

50% of Black adults have never been married, in contrast to 34% of the general U.S. population.

83% of Black men with an income of $100K or higher are married to a Black woman.

In 2021, 15% of married Black men had spouses of other races, with 8% married to White women and 4% to Hispanic women.

By 2022, 52% of Black men had never been married, rising from 43% in 1990.

Among Black LGBTQ+ adults who are married, in a domestic partnership or cohabitating: 12% are in a same-sex marriage and 18% a different-sex marriage.

*Percentages are based on U.S. stats.

The State of Black Divorce

Divorce statistics within the Black community reveal a complex story of challenges and growth. Exploring these trends sheds light on the unique dynamics impacting Black relationships today.

Divorce is more common among Black women, at 38.9%, and Black men, at 38.7%, than in other racial groups.

30.8% is the average divorce rate for Black marriages, compared to the 42% national average.

The State of Black Singles

The experiences of Black singles offer a glimpse into the evolving dynamics of love, independence and identity within the community. From confronting societal norms to navigating career and personal growth, the journey of being single reflects both challenges and opportunities. These insights provide a deeper understanding of what it means to stand strong and thrive as a single Black person in today’s world.

47% of Black adults in the U.S. were single in 2020, compared to 28% of White adults and 27% of Hispanic adults.

By 2022, the median age of Black individuals was 34.9 years, slightly younger than the national median age of 38 years.

In 2023, Black women earned 92% of what Black men earned.

The State of Dating Online While Black

Dating online while Black comes with its own set of unique experiences. Navigating digital spaces often means confronting biases while still seeking meaningful connections. These trends reveal the complexities of finding love in a world shaped by both technology and societal perceptions.

Research shows that Black men and women tend to receive fewer responses on dating apps, compared to individuals from other racial groups. Black women, in particular, are the least likely to receive replies, even from Black men.**

30% of adults in the United States have tried using a dating app or website. Participation rates are fairly consistent across racial and ethnic groups, with similar proportions of White, Black, Hispanic and Asian adults engaging in online dating.

Black love exists at the crossroads of tradition, resilience and modern realities. These insights paint a complex picture—­showing that while challenges persist, so does the deep and enduring pursuit of connection. Through choosing marriage, navigating singlehood or embracing the digital age of dating, Black love continues to adapt to societal shifts while remaining rooted in cultural identity.

This data serves not as an answer but as a mirror—reflecting the state of our relationships today and inviting us to consider where it can go. Black love is not static; it grows, shifts and redefines itself, in ways that honor the past while looking ahead to the possibilities of the future. Black love, in all its forms, remains a testament to the strength and beauty of our community.

**We have reviewed and analyzed current and reliable data available on topics related to Black love as of press time.