Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Here’s Why Vietnam Is The Wellness Escape You Didn’t Expect

While I had general knowledge of Southeast Asia, I first became more familiar with Vietnam and its healing properties through supermodel-turned-actress and entrepreneur Eva Marcille, who recently made a pilgrimage to Vietnam to seek holistic healing after a turbulent divorce. She appeared on Peacock’s Eat, Slay, Love, a limited travel series designed to capture the revelations and adventures of Marcille and her three girlfriends, fellow TV personality Tammy Rivera, comedian London Hughes, and singer Nivea. All spoke highly of the country.

Marcille shared her sentiments about the country in a 2024 ESSENCE interview: “You have to go to Vietnam. If you don’t mind traveling for a day, take one person with you, take one bag. Don’t take a whole lot of stuff. You don’t need it. That’s one thing I learned there. We enjoy ‘stuff,’ but we don’t need stuff,” Marcille says. “It is so beautiful. I can’t even explain it. You have to watch the show. But I’m telling everyone, take the time. If you have the luxury to cut back on buying purses and cute stuff to put on the ‘gram, get a couple of dollars together and go travel the world. You will learn so much. Not just about the world, but about yourself,” she said.

It wasn’t until I made my journey from Los Angeles to Vietnam, courtesy of Korean Air, in honor of Global Wellness Day, that I understood how healing the country could be, especially at The Westin Resort & Spa Cam Ranh, as the property prioritizes wellness. This oceanfront resort empowers guests to Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Play Well, and Work Well, in line with the brand’s key pillars.

Nestled in nine hectares of lush, landscaped gardens overlooking a long, sandy beach and the shimmering South China Sea, The Westin Resort & Spa Cam Ranh is a haven of tranquility and wellbeing. The first Westin resort in Vietnam, this natural five-star sanctuary features 207 rooms, suites, and pool villas, plus a series of signature brand concepts that enable guests to Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. From fresh and healthy cuisine at four vibrant F&B venues to soothing spa experiences, energizing workouts, and inspiring activities for all ages, every guest can stimulate their body, mind, and soul. With plenty of indoor and alfresco event space, including a grand ballroom, this inviting resort also sets the stage for life’s most important moments – all just a 10-minute drive from Cam Ranh International Airport.

“With its natural, contemporary design, pristine setting and unique wellness-oriented concept, The Westin Resort & Spa Cam Ranh is the perfect beachside hideaway,” said Jamie Jung Hun Lee, the resort’s General Manager. “While this charming coastal region of Vietnam feels blissfully secluded, the resort is just 10 minutes from Cam Ranh International Airport, which makes it easily accessible, creating a compelling option for every occasion, from romantic getaways to family vacations and corporate retreats.”

Guests at The Westin Resort & Spa Cam Ranh can Sleep Well in a choice of 207 guestrooms, or, like in my case, you can opt for standalone pool villas, which include your own living room, bedroom, and large bathroom with a sunken tub, all of which are thoughtfully appointed with amenities that underscore Westin’s holistic approach to well-being. Calming interiors, revitalizing bathrooms, and outdoor space with garden or sea views create a sense of serenity, while the dedicated in-room dining menu highlights superfoods. Westin’s next-generation Heavenly® Beds integrate motion-control technology and temperature regulation, a specially crafted lavender balm ensures a great night’s sleep, and each guestroom features a Heavenly® Bath experience for complete rejuvenation.

I had the best sleep, even with adjusting to the time change, as I was 16 hours ahead of Los Angeles.

The property also encourages its guests to Eat Well with delicious and nutritious cuisine at a choice of culinary venues. Each day starts in style with a bountiful breakfast at The Verandah, including tropical juices and smoothies from Westin Fresh by The Juicery – an exclusive partnership with The Juicery, which operates cafés in London and Toronto. Hang Ten Beach Bar & Grill is a stylish spot for modern Vietnamese cuisine and fresh, local seafood. Haven Lounge is a casual spot for coffee and “grab and go” bites, while Plunge Bar offers guests the opportunity to enjoy the tropical sunshine with poolside refreshments. I had the chance to experience their healthy cuisine firsthand on the property, as our tour group participated in an immersive cooking class.

Wellness seekers, like me, can Feel Well at the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, an oasis of tranquility that stimulates the seven senses – five physical and two psychological – across a menu of therapies, including body scrubs, wraps, Vietnamese massages, couples’ treatments, manicures, pedicures, and more. The 24/7 WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio and yoga studio make it easy to Move Well and stay in shape. Additionally, Strava, a digital activity tracking app, is integrated into routes around the resort. The RunWESTIN Concierge will lead social morning jogs, and the WestinWORKOUT Gear Lending program allows guests to borrow the latest high-tech training equipment.



Here are my favorite wellness highlights from my time in Vietnam, and some you should note for your next trip there:

Bamboo massage: I had the opportunity to indulge in a rejuvenating treatment at the Westin Cam Ranh’s Heavenly Spa, where I restored body, mind, and spirit. I highly recommend getting the Bamboo massage, as I immediately relaxed and even fell asleep.

A curated soundbath experience: The healing soundbath experience was transformative and restorative, as I had the opportunity to connect with myself and find rest. Additionally, the guided meditation created a space for inner calm and balance.

Yoga: It was refreshing to greet the day with either a revitalizing sunrise yoga session or fitness workout, which blended gentle movement and breathwork in harmony. Afterwards, the high-tech recovery session using Hyperice gear eased muscle tension and restored balance.

Sleep Well Music Workshop: I was able to unwind and prepare for bed on a sound-led wellness journey designed to enhance rest and embody Westin’s Sleep Well philosophy.

Outside of the property:

Coffee Experience: We ventured to Nha Trang to attend a roastery workshop by La Viet Coffee, where we took a deep dive into Vietnamese coffee culture. We had the opportunity to explore Vietnamese coffee culture, their unique roasting process, the signature Phin brewer, and enjoy a curated tasting of four traditional Phin-based drinks. The experience encouraged us to slow down and be in the moment, a lesson I’ve applied back home.

Island Hopping Excursion: We packed our swimsuit, flip flops, sunscreen, hat, and embarked on a scenic island-hopping adventure across Nha Trang Bay, featuring a fishing village visit, snorkeling, beachside lunch, and a breathtaking cable car ride over the sea.