Black Female-Owned Weight Management Brand Becomes First To Launch At The Vitamin Shoppe

Black women are taking over the wellness industry — one shelf at a time.

Body Complete Rx announced it will be launching its exclusive plant-based, vegan weight management supplements at The Vitamin Shoppe on August 1st. BCRX will introduce their TRIM line in over 700 retail locations nationwide, making them the first Black female-owned brand to launch in the retailer’s weight management category.

“We are so excited to be launching at one of the top retailers of nutritional supplements in the country because it’s a true testament to the efficacy of our brand and products,” explains Samia Gore, founder and CEO of Body Complete Rx. “As the first and only Black female-owned brand in The Vitamin Shoppe’s weight management category, I am excited to make these wellness products more accessible to customers across the country and support their journey towards wellbeing.”

BCRX’s launch at The Vitamin Shoppe’s brick-and-mortar retail stores follows the brand’s recent rebranding and repackaging campaign, which included the launch of five new product lines of plant-based, vegan supplements, including TRIM, THRIVE, GLOW, NOURISH and PERFORM.

Founded by Samia Gore in 2017, the author and CEO of the wellness and supplement company, BODY Complete Rx, has amassed over 200K followers on the brand’s Instagram simply by living her truth and helping others do the same. What started out as a journey of personal discovery after losing 80 lbs, and getting surgery to give her body an extra push, Gore, who is also a mother of four, initially sought to just share pros/cons of plastic surgery and the stigma within the African American community.

Now, years later, her collection of plant-based wellness supplements has garnered millions of dollars in sales, and seen support of celebrities like Nicole Murphy and Kenya Moore, not to mention the brand has grossed over $10 million in sales in just under 4 years. Products include vegan protein powders, supplements, a Vitamin C serum, collagen-boosting powder, women and men’s multivitamins, and superfood bars.

BCRX’s TRIM line, designed to empower customers to “power up and slim down,” features the brand’s best-selling weight management supplements. The plant-based, clinically proven supplements will help make customers’ weight loss goals achievable by curbing their cravings, revving up their metabolism, and supercharging their energy.