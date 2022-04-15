From Baby Bumps To Bikini Bodies: The Best Body Moments Of The Week

This week, our favorite celebrities reminded us that the temperature isn’t the only thing getting hotter! With that being said, many shed the extra layers and heat things up on the timeline, showcasing body confidence at all shapes and sizes. From Chloe Bailey’s spicy display of her divine assets in the new music video “Treat Me,” to Meagan Good showing us the right way to stunt on everyone with your Coachella style, we’ve put together a list of the best “stop you from scrolling” body moments of the week.

Meagan Good

Ms. Good is doing and looking good — and she’s summer ready! It’s the hair, the skin, abs, angles, and of course, the glow, for us.

Lizzo

The “Rumors” artist is flying high with the sun out and her buns out, too! ‘Cause you can do that when you’re riding private.

Janelle Monáe

From the sandy blond braids to the red bikini, Janelle Monáe is our reason to be laid out and care-free on somebody’s beach this summer.

She also started the weekend early, showing up and showing out again on our timelines in a furry white number on Friday!

Chloe Bailey

If Chloe Bailey doesn’t have your attention by now, maybe these pics from the video for her latest single, “Treat Me,” will do the trick. C’mon curves!

Rihanna

Our fly and forever unbothered Bad Gal has been serving baby bump realness since her pregnancy announcement back in March, and it doesn’t look like she plans on stopping any time soon.