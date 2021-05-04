Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

If Niecy Nash and Sherri Shepherd’s display of close friendship at Shepherd’s recent birthday party gave you the warm fuzzies, you’re not alone. The two have been friends for many years. Nash introduced Shepherd to her second husband (though that didn’t necessarily pan out the best) and they’ve been by each other’s side through splits, childbirth, turning 50 and more. So the good vibes and genuine love everyone saw from them was real.

They are just two of many notable Black women in Hollywood who are lucky to have friendships that have lasted the test of time and fame. Check out a list of BFFs who’ve been close going as far back as they can remember — some relationships dating back to teenage years. Whether they met on set or as young people, these connections are deep, and we love to see it.

01 Jada Pinkett Smith and MC Lyte The ladies have been friends since Jada met the hip-hop icon back when she was 19. They’re still going strong and looking more youthful than ever. Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for Haute Living 02 Rihanna and Melissa Forde Friends since their days back in Barbados, Melissa Forde has stayed by Rihanna’s side before and after the fame. The two are so close they have tattoos of each other’s birth dates. Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images 03 Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira The ladies, who call their friendship a “sisterhood,” knew each other way before fame. They are collaborators, too. Nyong’o starred in the critically-acclaimed play Gurira wrote in “Eclipsed.” Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix 04 Ciara and Lala One might assume that Ciara and Lala have only known each other for a few years, but LaLa has said “Me and Ciara have been really close for as long as I can remember.” Ci Ci even gave Lala her first opportunity to rap on a track when they collaborated for her song, “Melanin,” which they performed together at the American Music Awards in this image. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp 05 Reginae Carter and Zonnique Not only are their mothers close friends, but Reginae Carter and Zonnique are also thick as thieves and have been since they were young girls. Catch them traveling together, partying together, and doing this parenting thing together, as Reginae has called Zonnique’s infant daughter, Hunter, her “god baby.” Prince Williams/WireImage 06 Vivica A. Fox and Lela Rochon The former “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” co-stars, according to Fox, “go back like KOOL-AID.” The two starred in the film in 1998 and have been close ever since. Instagram 07 Tisha Campbell and Tasha Smith People often think of Tisha Campbell’s BFF as former “Martin” co-star Tichina Arnold, but she also calls actress and director Tasha Smith a best friend. The ladies have known each other since they were teenagers and seen each other through some ugly divorces. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 08 Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige The music icon has many friends, but she’s created a special bond with Taraji P. Henson. They became fast friends after shooting “I Can Do Bad All By Myself” in 2009 and have traveled together, given each other awards and major honors, and supported each in all of their endeavors. Michael Tran/FilmMagic 09 Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey Friends in Halloween fierceness, Lori Harvey and Teyana Taylor have been close for years. They party together, sit courtside together, travel together and more. Taylor’s husband even lauded Harvey for the “unconditional love” she’s shown their family as a friend. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Loading the player…