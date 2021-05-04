The ladies have been friends since Jada met the hip-hop icon back when she was 19. They’re still going strong and looking more youthful than ever.
Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for Haute Living
02
Rihanna and Melissa Forde
Friends since their days back in Barbados, Melissa Forde has stayed by Rihanna’s side before and after the fame. The two are so close they have tattoos of each other’s birth dates.
Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images
03
Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira
The ladies, who call their friendship a “sisterhood,” knew each other way before fame. They are collaborators, too. Nyong’o starred in the critically-acclaimed play Gurira wrote in “Eclipsed.”
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix
04
Ciara and Lala
One might assume that Ciara and Lala have only known each other for a few years, but LaLa has said “Me and Ciara have been really close for as long as I can remember.” Ci Ci even gave Lala her first opportunity to rap on a track when they collaborated for her song, “Melanin,” which they performed together at the American Music Awards in this image.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
05
Reginae Carter and Zonnique
Not only are their mothers close friends, but Reginae Carter and Zonnique are also thick as thieves and have been since they were young girls. Catch them traveling together, partying together, and doing this parenting thing together, as Reginae has called Zonnique’s infant daughter, Hunter, her “god baby.”
Prince Williams/WireImage
06
Vivica A. Fox and Lela Rochon
The former “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” co-stars, according to Fox, “go back like KOOL-AID.” The two starred in the film in 1998 and have been close ever since.
Instagram
07
Tisha Campbell and Tasha Smith
People often think of Tisha Campbell’s BFF as former “Martin” co-star Tichina Arnold, but she also calls actress and director Tasha Smith a best friend. The ladies have known each other since they were teenagers and seen each other through some ugly divorces.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
08
Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige
The music icon has many friends, but she’s created a special bond with Taraji P. Henson. They became fast friends after shooting “I Can Do Bad All By Myself” in 2009 and have traveled together, given each other awards and major honors, and supported each in all of their endeavors.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
09
Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey
Friends in Halloween fierceness, Lori Harvey and Teyana Taylor have been close for years. They party together, sit courtside together, travel together and more. Taylor’s husband even lauded Harvey for the “unconditional love” she’s shown their family as a friend.