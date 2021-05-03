Beautiful Black Celebrity Families Enjoying Spring

Weekend time is family time for all, including public figures. This particular weekend was especially busy as celeb parents snapped it up with their kiddos in all settings. One of the cutest moments came from rapper and actor Shad “Bow Wow” Moss and his daughter Shai. The adorable child, who is getting into the entertainment business these days, turned 10 recently. Her dad and grandmother celebrated her with a party, and during the shindig, father and daughter sang a duet. And no, it wasn’t “Just the Two of Us.” They did their own performance of his hit “Like You” instead.

@ms.teresacaldwell/Instagram

How cute! And there were plenty other cute moments between celebrity families that played out this past weekend, from cute candids of celeb kids to full family photos, the love was real in the images shared by some of our favorites.

01 Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue, Rumi & Sir The whole Carter gang was present for this rare family photo shared by Beyoncé’s longtime hairstylist Neal Farinah. @nealfarinah/Instagram 02 Kimora Lee Simmons With Daughters Ming and Aoki The former model reminded everyone that stunning good looks run in the family while posing with daughters Ming and Aoki. @kimoraleesimmons/Instagram 03 Lauren London and Samantha Smith The actress enjoyed the virtual premiere of her latest project, “Without Remorse” with support from her late partner Nipsey Hussle’s sister, Samantha. She captioned the image, “Family 1st. Sisters.” @topshelfjunior/Instagram 04 Violet Nash and Baby Kenna Christina Milian shared a heartwarming moment between eldest child Violet and her newborn son Kenna. @christinamilian/Instagram 05 G-Herbo, Taina Williams and Family The couple celebrated the upcoming birth of their first child together, a boy, with a baby shower. They snapped this photo with G-Herbo’s adorable son, Yosohn Wright, and loved ones. @stanlophotography/Instagram 06 Cai and Cadence Bridges Ludacris’s youngest daughters snapped this adorable photo while the family enjoyed a trip to Gabon. @eudoxie/Instagram 07 Vanessa Bryant and Natalia, Capri and Bianka Vanessa and the girls celebrated late daughter Gianna’s birthday by announcing the Mambacita collection created in the 15-year-old’s memory. One-hundred percent of proceeds support the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, and the line is already sold out. @brianbowensmith/Instagram 08 Baby Ice Davis Baby Ice Davis, who made his public debut this past week, made another appearance on Instagram over the weekend. He was decked out in designer threads and baby bling thanks to his proud parents, Keyshia Ka’oir and rapper Gucci Mane. @icedavis1017/Instagram