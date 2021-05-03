Beautiful Black Celebrity Families Enjoying Spring

Weekend time is family time for all, including public figures. This particular weekend was especially busy as celeb parents snapped it up with their kiddos in all settings. One of the cutest moments came from rapper and actor Shad “Bow Wow” Moss and his daughter Shai. The adorable child, who is getting into the entertainment business these days, turned 10 recently. Her dad and grandmother celebrated her with a party, and during the shindig, father and daughter sang a duet. And no, it wasn’t “Just the Two of Us.” They did their own performance of his hit “Like You” instead.
How cute! And there were plenty other cute moments between celebrity families that played out this past weekend, from cute candids of celeb kids to full family photos, the love was real in the images shared by some of our favorites.
01
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue, Rumi & Sir
The whole Carter gang was present for this rare family photo shared by Beyoncé’s longtime hairstylist Neal Farinah.
@nealfarinah/Instagram
02
Kimora Lee Simmons With Daughters Ming and Aoki
The former model reminded everyone that stunning good looks run in the family while posing with daughters Ming and Aoki.
@kimoraleesimmons/Instagram
03
Lauren London and Samantha Smith
The actress enjoyed the virtual premiere of her latest project, “Without Remorse” with support from her late partner Nipsey Hussle’s sister, Samantha. She captioned the image, “Family 1st. Sisters.”
@topshelfjunior/Instagram
04
Violet Nash and Baby Kenna
Christina Milian shared a heartwarming moment between eldest child Violet and her newborn son Kenna.
@christinamilian/Instagram
05
G-Herbo, Taina Williams and Family
The couple celebrated the upcoming birth of their first child together, a boy, with a baby shower. They snapped this photo with G-Herbo’s adorable son, Yosohn Wright, and loved ones.
@stanlophotography/Instagram
06
Cai and Cadence Bridges
Ludacris’s youngest daughters snapped this adorable photo while the family enjoyed a trip to Gabon.
@eudoxie/Instagram
07
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia, Capri and Bianka
Vanessa and the girls celebrated late daughter Gianna’s birthday by announcing the Mambacita collection created in the 15-year-old’s memory. One-hundred percent of proceeds support the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, and the line is already sold out.
@brianbowensmith/Instagram
08
Baby Ice Davis
Baby Ice Davis, who made his public debut this past week, made another appearance on Instagram over the weekend. He was decked out in designer threads and baby bling thanks to his proud parents, Keyshia Ka’oir and rapper Gucci Mane.