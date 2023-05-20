These Black Celeb Mamas Made Pregnancy Sexy With Their Sultry Maternity Shoots

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Black women are reminding us that it’s possible to be two things at once. In this case, it’s sexy and pregnant. Over the years, many Black celebs have blessed us with jaw-dropping maternity shoots that leave many of us amazed by how beautiful they make pregnancy look.

Carrying a baby is a miracle but it’s not always a sexy process. Some women struggle with swollen feet, expanding noses, fatigue, sickness and the list goes on. So to manage some or all of those symptoms and still slay for a maternity shoot, is a reminder of how powerful women are. Inspired by Rihanna’s recent release of her maternity shoot photos during her pregnancy with her firstborn, son RZA, here are pregnant Black celebrity moms who gave us life with their stunning maternity shoots.

Rihanna

Our “Umbrella” queen has made herself out to be a top fashionista and she’s not letting pregnancy stop that show. The Fenty star is pregnant with baby #2, but recently shared maternity shoot pictures from her first pregnancy. They did not disappoint.

“Here’s a little series I call rub on ya titties,” she wrote in the caption under the photo.

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me.”

Keke Palmer

Keke has always been a stunner, but she showed us a new level of fine during and post pregnancy as she carried her first child, son Leodis. Her maternity shoot photo was ravishing—she wore a yellow gown and posed with her bump for famed photographer David LaChapelle.

“It’s giving POETRY. It’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. It’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it’s giving MASTERPIECE,” she said when sharing the image.

Jhene Aiko

Singer Jhene Aiko waited more than decade before having her second child. She announced she was pregnant in 2022 with boyfriend Big Sean’s child and shared maternity photos a few months later. In the stunning pictures, Aiko posed nude in front of galaxy-esque background.

Beyoncé

This mama of three almost broke the internet whens he shared her maternity shoot pictures while carrying twins Rumi and Sir Carter. The flower-themed shoot and veil made the multi-award winner look like the goddess she is.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” she wrote when sharing the image, signing it, “The Carters.”

Serena Williams

Serena isn’t the first Black woman to do a naked maternity shoot, but she’s one of the best to do it for sure. The tennis GOAT covered Vanity Fair magazine in her birthday suit while carrying her first baby, Alexis Olympia. She was photographed by famous shooter Annie Leibovitz. In case you missed the big reveal, Williams is now pregnant with baby number two.

Keke Wyatt

Keke Wyatt is a vet when it comes to motherhood since she’s done it 11 times. The singer’s most recent shoot was in May 2022, after announcing she was pregnant with her 11th child. This is her second child with husband Zackariah Darring.

Wyatt only shared two pictures, but they’re more than enough. She wore a bright red gown which revealed her bump, which was covered in henna.

Crystal Smith

In 2021, Crystal Smith, singer Ne-yo’s ex-wife, shared images of a fairytale-like maternity shoot. The mom was dressed like a Greek goddess in the wild as she posed with a tiger, monkey and horse.

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B announced baby #2 with a bang. In 2021, she posed nude in a maternity shoot with white paint covering her breasts (or was it a bump cast?) and bump. She also wore gold bangles and earrings as accessories, which helped the images pop even more.