Beyond The All-Inclusive: Sandals Dunn’s River Brings Jamaica’s Soul To Luxury Travel

I’m not going to lie y’all. By the time August rolled around this year, I was running on fumes.

The summer had been a non-stop blur of work deadlines and maybe a little too much play, and I desperately needed some serious R&R. So when the opportunity came up to visit Jamaica, I didn’t hesitate to prescribe myself exactly what I needed: a proper vacation (or in this instance, beacation).

As it turned out, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.

We arrived at Sandals Dunn’s River just as Jamaica was gearing up to celebrate its Independence Day, and what followed was four days that reminded me why this island will always reign supreme to me. There’s truly no place like JA. And while I’ve stayed at Sandals properties before, this newest addition, which opened in 2023 along Jamaica’s north coast, felt different from the moment we walked in.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Sandals brand (though I’m not sure how you could be in this day and age), they have been refining the adults-only, all-inclusive concept since 1981, when founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart opened the first property in Montego Bay. His mission was simple: create the ultimate romantic escape. It’s safe to say, over four decades later, with a brand that operates 16 resorts across seven Caribbean islands, they’ve done just that and mastered the art of eliminating decision fatigue for couples. My favorite part is that there are no menus with prices, no worrying about gratuity, no planning required. Just show up and let someone else handle the details. As the elder daughter, you don’t know how refreshing this finally feels for once.

But Dunn’s River represents something different for the brand. They’re calling it “Sandals 2.0,” and the focus has shifted toward bringing their “Made of Caribbean” roots to the forefront. After staying here, I get it. This place feels authentically Jamaican in a way that doesn’t feel forced or performative, which is part of the reason I usually opt away from all-inclusives. Sandals, however, has and will forever hold a high spot on my list.

We stayed in the Tufa Terrace Skypool Butler Suite, which comes with exactly what it sounds like: a dedicated butler (or in our case, two butlers — who were both women, I might add). The suite featured a soaking tub with ocean views that made it hard to justify leaving the room at all. Having a butler might sound excessive, but when someone is coordinating your dinner reservations, arranging activities, and making sure your favorite drink appears poolside without being asked, you start to understand the appeal.

The resort features a variety of restaurants that showcase global flavors, with 10 of them being completely new to the Sandals brand. But what sets this place apart is their “Island Inclusive” dining program, which actually takes guests off-property to experience local flavors. I don’t believe in going to any destination and never stepping foot off the property at least once to explore all that it has to offer, so I appreciate how this thoughtful programming makes Dunn’s River feel less like a resort bubble and more like a genuine Jamaica experience.

During our stay, we had access to all the usual Sandals perks—unlimited land and water sports, PADI-certified scuba diving, top-shelf spirits. We also had Blue Mountain coffee tastings on-site and took an adventure to the famous Dunn’s River Falls with the island tour operator, Island Routes, which is practically next door.

The real magic happened when Jamaican Independence Day rolled around during our stay. The resort spared no expense for the celebration, bringing in live music and setting up one of the most expansive outdoor buffets I’ve ever encountered. The authentic Caribbean food was incredible, and watching guests and staff celebrate together gave the whole experience a community feel that you don’t always get at resorts.

When the sun went down, we found ourselves at Dunn’s Rum Club, which became our go-to spot every night throughout the duration of the trip. The bar specializes in authentic Jamaican craft cocktails made with locally-sourced ingredients like coconut and sorrel smoked rum. Beyond the drinks, they offer traditional bar snacks and small plates, plus entertainment in the form of pool tables and Jamaican-rules dominoes.

The cocktails were legitimately impressive, made with ingredients that actually tasted like Jamaica rather than generic tropical flavors. We spent hours listening to music with other guests and then ventured over to one of the property’s other bars, where people performed karaoke (which people took much more seriously than you’d expect!).

As for dining, we made our way through several of the resort’s restaurants during our stay. Banyu takes you on a culinary journey through Asia, with dishes representing everything from Thailand to Japan all on a single menu. The execution was solid (what you’d expect from Asian food at an all-inclusive resort in Jamaica), and the variety kept things interesting across multiple visits.

Cascata offered a completely different vibe with its Italian menu and romantic atmosphere that was elegant without being stuffy. The setting was perfect for a more intimate dinner, and the Italian fare felt authentic without being overly formal.

What impressed me most about Dunn’s River wasn’t any single amenity or experience, but how everything worked together to create something that felt both luxurious and genuinely connected to Jamaica. Too many all-inclusive resorts could exist anywhere in the Caribbean, but this one couldn’t exist anywhere else.

For couples looking for a romantic getaway where the biggest decision is whether to have dinner at the Italian place or the Asian fusion spot, Sandals Dunn’s River delivers exactly what the brand has always promised, but with a level of cultural authenticity that feels like the next evolution of the concept. Needless to say, I’ll be booking my next Sandals vacation, ASAP!