Inside Beyoncé’s Star-Studded SirDavis Whisky Launch Party In Paris

attends the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France.

As Paris Fashion Week reached its climax last week, one of the biggest celebrities on the planet celebrated the launch of perhaps the most talked about new spirit on the market in the City of Light, and the stars came out to take part.

On Sept. 23, Beyoncé, in partnership with Moët Hennessy, threw the ultimate fete to honor the release of SirDavis American Whisky. The event took place in one of the city’s finest properties, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée, a five-star hotel.

Many guests in town for Paris Fashion Week and well-known stars who reside in the city were present to party with Beyoncé, dripping in gold, husband Jay-Z, and members of the Arnault family. Bernard Arnault is the founder and CEO of LVMH (also known as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE).

Alton Mason, Beyoncé, Lori Harvey and Jay-Z attend the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France.

Some of the notable attendees include Lori Harvey, model Alton Mason (both pictured above), Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, designer Riccardo Tisci, actress Laura Harrier, and artist Maya Margarita who was on the ones and twos, pictured below.

Maya Magarita and Beyoncé attend the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France.

Of course, Beyoncé’s best friend and a living Barbie, Kelly Rowland, was on hand to mark the occasion. She was all smiles with her favorite girl.

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland attend the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France.

French model Cindy Bruna was also present, wearing a very chic ensemble and looking effortlessly gorgeous, as always.

Cindy Bruna attends the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France.

Brazilian pop superstar Ludmilla was also invited to bask in the fun and fierce fashions. She calls Beyoncé an “Inspiration, Friend, Muse.”

Ludmilla attends the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France.

Comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh was present, rubbing elbows with Lori Harvey. They were also joined by French singer Aya Nakamura, Honey Balenciaga, and more.

Lori Harvey and Ziwe Fumudoh attend the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France.

In addition to greeting her guests and offering a warm welcome (as she did here with French filmmaker Farida Khelfa and stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly), Bey made sure the drinks were flowing. Guests had the chance to try SirDavis neat, which is how she enjoys her own drink, or in cocktail form.

Beyoncé, Jenke Ahmed Tailly and Farida Khelfa attend the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France.

Cocktails included the brand’s signature drink, the Honey Bee, a combination of the whisky with lemon juice and honey syrup. The drink was served with some light bites created by Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert.

A general view of a bartender ahead of the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France.

SirDavis American Whisky officially launched on Sept. 4, 2024, which is Beyoncé’s birthday. She shared that her inspiration for the drink was her great-grandfather.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky, and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” she said in a press release in August. “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, I felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy.”

A general view of the bar area ahead of the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France.

The soiree in Paris was just one way the star toasted her foray into the spirits market, and she’s having fun getting the word out about this venture on social media. But don’t let the fact that it’s an award-winning luxury whisky fool you. SirDavis is for everyone. It is an affordable and distinctively flavored whisky, available now in stunning packaging, for $89.99 at sirdavis.com.