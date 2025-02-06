Beyoncé Drinks SirDavis Out Of Her Grammy To Celebrate Her Big Moment

Getty

What’s more of a flex than being the first Black woman to win the GRAMMY award for Best Country Album? Drinking your whisky brand out of the award. Beyonce Knowles-Carter posted a few images on Instagram after her historic Grammy win. In one in particular, Jay-Z is gleefully pouring SirDavis, a whiskey brand launched by Beyonce in 2024, into her Grammy award.

“Come back and F up the pen,” the Cowboy Carter artist wrote in the post’s caption.

The whiskey-pouring moment is one the Carters keep in the family. When Jay-Z won the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024, he drank D’USSÉ out of his Grammy.

We saw some candid photos of the Carter family minus the twins Rumi and Sir Carter in the recent images shared. Blue Ivy Carter is posing next to her parents wearing a blue strapless gown with her hair in braids, looking elegant as usual.

Beyonce brought in this historic moment with the rapper and Blue by her side. Speaking of which, Beyonce and Blue shared the sweetest mother-daughter moment during the ceremony when the singer was announced as the winner. Beyonce was in a state of shock (something we seldom see) when they called her name, and Blue hilariously prompted her to ‘stand up.’

The music icon even invited Blue on stage while she accepted her Album of The Year award. During the epic speech, the Destiny’s Child singer thanked Blue Ivy Carter and gave a shout-out to her family.

‘I’d like to thank my beautiful family—all of the artists that were collaborators. Thank you,” she said during the speech.

We can’t wait to see what this talented family does next and how they continue to make history.