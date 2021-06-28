These Stars Made The 2021 BET Awards A Family Affair

Rich Fury/Getty Images

We told you about the ladies who shut down the red carpet at the BET Awards this year. We also showed you all the couples who packed on the PDA upon their arrival at the show. What we can’t leave out though are the stars who made a different statement by attending the show with their family members in tow. Who needs a boo as a date when you can celebrate with your family?

Stars who showed up with their loved ones include rapper Saweetie, a presenter at the show, whose dad Johnny is something of a star on social media due to his good looks.

Instagram

And Afrofusion performer Burna Boy, a winner for International Act, headed to the show looking like absolute luxury alongside his mom and manager, the beautiful Bose Ogulu.

Instagram

Yes to this mix of prints!

Loading the player…

There are a few more celebrities who enjoyed this year’s event with their parents, and we collected them for you below. Check out the stars who made the 2021 BET Awards a family affair.

01 Yung Miami And Keenya Young The City Girls star arrived with her bandmate JT, but also had her mom, Keenya, by her side. Rich Fury/Getty Images 02 Saweetie And Johnny Harper The beauty had a handsome date — her dapper father, Johnny. Rich Fury/Getty Images 03 Queen Latifah and Lancelot Owens, Sr. The star, who was on hand to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, received love and support from her dad, Lancelot. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET 04 Ashanti And Tina Douglas Ashanti and mom Tina, who was (and possibly still is) her manager for most of her career, are often together for events like the BET Awards. This year’s event was no exception. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET 05 Michael Epps And Keisha Johnson Not to be confused with comedian Mike Epps, ‘The Chi’ star Michael Epps enjoyed the awards show with his “OG” as he calls her, mom Keisha. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET