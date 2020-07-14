Samuel L. Jackson on wife LaTanya Richardson and daughter Zoe, ESSENCE December 1999

“I have a strong sense of family. It has to do with how I was raised. I firmly believe kids deserve and need two parents. It’s easy to have an argument or a disagreement that escalates to a point where you say to yourself, I can’t be with these folks anymore. I’m sure LaTanya and I have both been there. But what brings us back is Zoe. There is this little person who has nothing to do with the beef that we have and who the two of us have to consider.”