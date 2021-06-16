Plant Lovers, Behold! 17 Planters So Chic They Basically Double As Show-Stopping Decor

Every proud plant mom (or dad) knows that while they’re absolutely no such thing as having too many houseplants, it can be challenging to find places to put them all. Especially when you’re going for a certain interior decor or design aesthetic.
Decorating with nature is a lot of fun, but a thoughtfully selected and placed planter or plant stand will take your space to an entirely new level. From Black-owned finds to perfectly paired sets for a steal, we found every single planter you need to give your plant babies a happy home without sacrificing on style. Happy shopping and decorating!
Porcelain Urn Planter
Pair these babies with a snake plant, a gorgeous candle and complementary framed family memories or Black art and you’ve got yourself an instant tabletop that wows.
Jarvis Mid Century Modern Planters (Set of 2)
It’s the glamorous gold finishes and varying heights that grab us. This dynamic duo belongs in your living or bedroom space.
Novah Painted Terra Cotta Planter, Black – Medium Bowl
Use hanging planters to create living wall art you’ll love that won’t take away from your floor or tabletop space. We love this metal on from Amazon.
Amethyst Mod Planter
Black owned businesses are thriving in every lane. The duo behind Tal and Bert have drawn a huge following for their planters and pots, which feature a signature geode crack that contains embedded raw natural minerals. It was love at first sight for us. Choose from a range of sizes and colors on their site.
Mid-Century 15″ & 11.5″ Fiberglass Pot on Legs, SET OF 2 – Black
This powerhouse plant stand duo doubles as decor and moonlights as an instant conversation starter. What more canA decor-minded plant mama ask for?
Set of 2 Metal Planters – Olivia & May
When a minimalist design meets a pop of color, we can just see a modern kitchen decor scheme coming together. Here’s a duo you’ll want to work into the mix.
Faceted White Planter
Hand-thrown, hand-faceted terracotta planters steal the show with their matte-white accents. Click inside to support this Black woman owned business and explore how ceramicist Traci Ward turned her passion into a business fans can’t get enough of.
Ceramic Plant Pot Marble Modern Gold Saucer
Marble. Gold. Plants! Seriously, leave us right here.
Round Natural Rattan Floor Planter
Hand-woven rattan on a metal frame gives you a softer vibe that’s still sturdy enough to support your heavy plants.
Take texture to another level with these must-have Terra Cotta Planters that come in a color palette so effortless you’ll want to put them everywhere.
Metal Scalloped Plant Stand Gold – Hilton Carter for Target
A brass plant stand from plant influencer Hilton Carter’s exclusive Target line is just what your modern glam decor aesthetic ordered. Hurry before it’s gone!
Ombre Concrete Pots
Label us obsessed. These handmade beauties were born to shine bright in your gorgeous window sills.
Cecilia Indoor/Outdoor Earthenware Tabletop Planters
These textured lines will give your tabletops (and your plants) a pop! Buy one in ivory or black now.
Gold Yellow Indoor Planter / Flower Pot – GINKGO
For the environmentally conscious, this 3D-printed eco-pot is as big on style as it is class, even if it’s a little on the pricier side. Extra points for uniqueness, for sure.
Set of 2 Wicker Planters Natural – Sagebrook Home
For a more earthy vibe that doesn’t sacrifice a second of style, look no further than these.
The Duet
We love it when we get cute plants and pots for an even cuter price. This combo from The Nice Plant (a Black woman-owned business) features these two chic textured pots and two plants (from the aloe, jade or zebra family). Treat yourself, sis!
A little black-and-white gem for your growing plant babies that won’t distract from your boho or modern aesthetic. (You’re welcome!)