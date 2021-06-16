Plant Lovers, Behold! 17 Planters So Chic They Basically Double As Show-Stopping Decor

Every proud plant mom (or dad) knows that while they’re absolutely no such thing as having too many houseplants, it can be challenging to find places to put them all. Especially when you’re going for a certain interior decor or design aesthetic.

Decorating with nature is a lot of fun, but a thoughtfully selected and placed planter or plant stand will take your space to an entirely new level. From Black-owned finds to perfectly paired sets for a steal, we found every single planter you need to give your plant babies a happy home without sacrificing on style. Happy shopping and decorating!