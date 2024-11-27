Tis’ The Season To Celebrate Birthdays And Have Sexy Date Nights: The Best Of Black Love In November

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

We love our love, especially during the holiday season. While everyone is beginning to prepare to chow down on Thanksgiving dinner, some of our favorite celebrity couples celebrated fabulous milestones, like birthdays.

Take Tabitha and Chance Brown, for instance. The authentic couple celebrated Chance’s birthday in Las Vegas, while Nina Westbrook celebrated her husband, Russell Westbrook’s birthday, seemingly in Los Angeles.

Sexy date nights were also on the menu, with Ciara and Russell Wilson on a cute night out on the town, Vedo, an R&B crooner bonding with his wife in New York City, or Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade hiking through an undisclosed nature-filled location, enjoying each other.

Check out some of our favorite moments of Black love throughout November below.

Vedo and his wife:

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade:

Ciara and Russell Wilson:

Nina and Russell Westbrook:

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts:

Tabitha and Chance Brown:

Karl Anthony-Towns and Jordyn Woods: