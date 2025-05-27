Inside May's Most Glamorous Black Love Moments: From The Met Gala To Dreamy Getaways

Simone Biles/Instagram

Although May can be considered a transitional month as folks are eager to experience summer, it’s an excellent time for reconnection, embarking on pre-summer travel, and celebrating milestones.

For some of our favorite celebrity couples, they did just that. While we saw Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, Debbie Allen And Norm Nixon, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, stun on red carpets, including the Met Gala, other celebrities opted for intimate quality time with one another, like Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, as they took an adventurous vacation to St. Lucia and stayed at the gorgeous Jade Mountain resort.

Shamea Morton and her husband seemed to enjoy a European vacation on a yacht.

Instead of international travel, others celebrated milestones in their relationship, like Boris Kojdoe and Nicole Ari Parker, who celebrated 20 years of marriage, and KJ Smith and Skyh Black, who exclusively announced to ESSENCE their baby news.

Check out some of our favorite celebrity couples below.

